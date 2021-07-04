1 of 7
Real foodies come in various flavours – some are good eaters who obsess over the texture, taste, smell and memory a dish evokes; others are all about crafting that special meal. There’s no boundary when it comes to such devotion to food – it could be the passion of a stay-at-home mum, office-going dad, or as we will prove to you, celebrities. Here’s a look at some in Pakistani show biz who are not only talented on screen, they are also great in the kitchen.
Ali Zafar describes himself as a food fanatic, and despite his ability to cook up a great omelet in minutes, he claims that aloo ka paratha with garam chai (potato-stuffed flat bread with hot tea) is his favorite meal. The musician, well-known on social media for the recipes he posts with his followers, even revealed a step-by-step recipe for chicken karahi, one of Pakistanis' favourite dishes, which he refers to as his unique recipe.
Actress-VJ Anoushey Ashraf refers to herself as an "asal foodie" (real foodie). As her pictures prove, she dominates the kitchen with her cooking skills.
The incredible Pakistani vocalist turned actor Farhan Saeed is also a fantastic cook. Urwa Hocane, his wife, tweeted a video of him making her a delectable breakfast in the morning, and we couldn't help but admire the fact that he is not just a great cook but also a wonderful husband.
Actor Mahira Khan revealed in an interview that she eats "like there's no tomorrow" and enjoys eating "anything". It makes us wonder the secret to her fitness. The Pakistani actress has hosted cooking shows that were aired on YouTube during the pandemic.
Did you know, ‘Bulbulay’ actor Ayesha Omar enjoys cooking just as much as she enjoys eating? She once boasted about being able to eat 5-6 times a day!
Faisal Qureshi has mentioned several times on his morning show ‘Salam Zindagi’ how he cooks his famous ‘Chicken Karahi’ dish “all the time”.
