It was last September that Infiniti showed the QX60 Monograph concept, which previewed the 2022 QX60's styling. Now, the Japanese premium brand has taken the wraps off the next generation QX60, which is a ground-up redesign of the three-row mid-size SUV that is a departure from Infiniti’s current design language.
The upright stance, bold colour-contrast roof, and details including an origami-inspired mesh grille and “digital piano key” lighting signatures are all retained from the Monograph concept giving us a peek into how upcoming models from the brand will look like.
Infiniti says there are subtle nods to Japanese culture and terrain in the overall design such as the kimono folds in the headlamps, origami in the grille, and ripples on a pond in the leather-appointed seats. The mesh within the QX60's signature double-arched grille was apparently inspired by the intricate folds of traditional Japanese origami.
At the rear, “digital piano key” lighting adds to its distinctive look with the taillight signature echoing the LED headlamp display and its kimono-fold pattern.
The cabin also represents a definitive upgrade over current models from the brand, featuring premium soft-touch materials and Saddle Brown semi-aniline leather appointments with double-stitch contrast accents and piping as well as open-pore wood trim.
Up to seven can be seated in comfort, and features child seat-friendly tilting and sliding second-row seats that allow easy, one-touch third-row access while keeping child safety seats in place in the second row.
A new high-definition InTouch 12.3-inch Interactive Display with touchscreen controls for infotainment is standard on all grade levels of the new QX60. In the center console, an available wireless charging mat large enough to support an iPhone Pro Max makes keeping devices connected and charged easy.
A standard panoramic moonroof adds further airiness to the cabin by letting in more natural light.
Split-folding second- and third-row seats fold forward to create a nearly flat cargo area behind the driver and front passenger. With the third row folded forward, the all-new QX60 holds 41.6 cubic feet of cargo — more than its predecessor — and holds 54.1 litres of cargo in its underfloor storage, which is an improvement of nearly 21 litres compared to its predecessor.
The new QX60 is powered by a 295-horsepower 3.5-litre V6 mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission. Infiniti says select all-wheel-drive grades of the QX60 can tow up to 6,000 pounds, a 20 per cent improvement over the previous model.
The 2022 QX60 arrives in the Middle East in early 2022. Pricing, detailed specifications, features availability, and reservation information will be announced ahead of the in-market launch.
