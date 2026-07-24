The suspect believed he had found a loophole that would shield him from law enforcement by remaining inside the airport's transit zone rather than formally entering the UAE. Instead, anti-narcotics officers monitored him around the clock, tracking his movements, meetings and communications before arresting him as he moved to collect a hidden drug shipment in Dubai.

Bin Muwaiza said the operation demonstrated that the airport transit zone, like all other ports of entry, falls fully under UAE sovereignty and security jurisdiction and cannot be used as a safe haven for criminal activity.

For 45 consecutive days, anti-narcotics officers monitored the suspect's daily routine, documenting where he went, what he bought, what he ate and whom he met. Investigators also analysed the frequency and purpose of his meetings and mapped his connections to the wider trafficking network.

Bin Muwaiza added that a similar approach may apply in some minor personal drug-use cases where individuals are not involved in trafficking, facilitating drug use or posing a threat to society. In such cases, written undertakings may be deemed sufficient without escalating the matter into criminal proceedings.

Where authorities determine that a traveller genuinely did not know a prohibited substance was banned, the case may be resolved through a financial penalty or confiscation of the substance, while allowing the individual to enter the country.

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics purchased return tickets for the teenagers at its own expense — as they had arrived on one-way tickets — and arranged for them to return to their home countries the following day.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.