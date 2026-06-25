Sharjah Police arrest 4,757, seize Dh392.8m in major drug busts

11.5 million pills seized, 3,160 websites blocked in three-year crackdown
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested 4,757 suspects, dismantled major drug trafficking networks and seized drugs, psychotropic substances and criminal assets worth nearly Dh392.8 million in a sweeping campaign that combined intelligence-led policing, international cooperation and community-based prevention efforts over the past three years.
The figures were unveiled at a forum held at Sharjah Police Headquarters on Thursday, organised by Sharjah Police to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Officials used the event, titled "Protecting the Individual and Safeguarding Society," to highlight how prevention, technology and proactive enforcement are being deployed together to protect communities from the growing threat of drugs.
The force also announced the seizure of more than 11.5 million psychotropic pills and 3.39 million grams of narcotic substances, while handling 3,632 drug-related cases between 2023 and 2025.
Officials said the results reflect a comprehensive strategy that not only targets traffickers and criminal networks but also focuses on awareness, early intervention, rehabilitation and community partnerships.
The event was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi; Counsellor Dr Saeed Al Ketbi; Dr Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi; Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi; and Brigadier Mohammed Salem Al Ketbi.
Also present were senior officials, directors-general, government representatives, strategic partners and Arab and international media.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the UAE has developed a comprehensive model to combat drugs through strict laws, prevention, awareness and strong partnerships.
He said protecting young people and families from drugs is an investment in the nation's future and its most valuable asset — its people.
Calling drug prevention a shared responsibility, he stressed the need for cooperation between authorities, families and the community.
Bin Amer added that Sharjah Police has built an integrated security system backed by advanced technology and qualified national cadres to tackle evolving threats and criminal methods.
One of the forum's key highlights was a review of several high-profile operations that disrupted sophisticated trafficking networks operating within and beyond the UAE.
Among the most significant was Operation
“Delivery Companies,” and Operation “Unveiling the Curtain”.
in 2023, which targeted criminal groups using delivery-service companies to distribute narcotics. Unveiling the Curtain operation led to the arrest of 32 suspects and the seizure of millions of psychotropic tablets.
Authorities also revealed details of operation destructive stone and case A4, two major enforcement campaigns that exposed new smuggling techniques and targeted users, traffickers and suppliers operating across multiple locations.
In 2024, Sharjah Police launched Operation Bottom of Darkness, an international anti-drug operation that resulted in the seizure of nearly 3.5 million illegal pills, making it one of the largest drug busts highlighted during the forum.
Officials said investigations extended beyond national borders, involving coordination with law-enforcement agencies in Canada, Spain and the UAE.
A total of seven suspects were arrested, with authorities seizing 131kg of marijuana and 9,945 psychotropic capsules, along with concealment devices and tracking tools used in smuggling operations.
Police added that controlled-delivery operations and advanced surveillance techniques were deployed to track shipments, identify suspects and dismantle cross-border criminal networks.
While enforcement remains a key pillar, Sharjah Police stressed that preventing crime before it occurs remains equally important.
As part of a broader initiative titled "Proactivity in the Prevention of Promotion and Trafficking", the force launched targeted awareness campaigns designed to reach expatriate communities across Sharjah.
The initiative focuses on delivering culturally relevant and accessible awareness messages to some of the emirate's largest population groups.
Targeted expatriate outreach
The campaign's demographic focus includes:
• Indian community: 32.4%
• Pakistani community: 20.4%
• Bangladeshi community: 11.6%
• Egyptian community: 5%
Officials said the programme aims to overcome language and cultural barriers while encouraging greater community participation in crime prevention efforts.
Brigadier Ahmed Mohammed bin Rabia, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Prevention and Drug Control, said prevention initiatives reached more than 5.64 million people during the reporting period.
The force also implemented 357 awareness and educational programmes, handled 337 intervention and containment cases, and received 328 reports from family members seeking support or reporting concerns about drug-related risks.
Officials said these figures highlight the growing role of families, schools, workplaces and community institutions in supporting early intervention and prevention efforts.
Technology has become a central tool in Sharjah Police's anti-drug strategy.
Authorities reported blocking 3,160 websites linked to suspicious activities, illegal drug promotion, financial crimes and criminal exploitation.
Investigators also used intelligence analysis, financial tracking and cyber-monitoring tools to identify emerging trafficking methods, uncover hidden criminal networks and monitor suspicious online activity.
Financial investigations targeted bank accounts and assets suspected of being linked to drug trafficking and organised crime, helping authorities disrupt criminal profits and trace illicit proceeds.
Officials attributed much of the success to close cooperation with a wide range of local, federal and international partners.
These include the National Anti-Drug Authority, Ports, Customs and Free Zones authorities, the Early Information Centre, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Central Bank, judicial authorities and anti-drug departments across the UAE.
The force also works closely with Sharjah Municipality, Bee'ah, aviation authorities, cleaning companies and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority to strengthen prevention and community awareness programmes.
According to police, this integrated approach has improved intelligence-sharing, enhanced investigative capabilities and strengthened the overall ability of authorities to detect, prevent and combat organised crime.
4,757 suspects arrested and prosecuted
3,632 drug-related cases handled
Dh392.8 million worth of drugs, psychotropic substances and criminal assets seized
11.55 million psychotropic tablets confiscated
3.39 million grams of narcotic substances seized
3,160 websites blocked
32 suspects arrested in Operation Kashf Al-Sitar
Nearly 3.5 million pills seized in Operation Bottom of Darkness
Around 3 million pills confiscated in Operations A4 and Destructive Stone
5,644,613 beneficiaries reached
357 awareness and educational initiatives conducted
337 cases handled through intervention and containment programmes
328 family reports received
The forum concluded with the honouring of strategic partners and supporting organisations for their contributions to the UAE's anti-drug efforts, reinforcing a national approach that combines prevention, enforcement, innovation and community engagement to build a safer and more secure society.