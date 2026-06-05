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Zayed bin Hamad reviews Sharjah Police's AI-led anti-drug drive

Visit showcases smart policing, prevention programmes and major anti-drug operations

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan reviews Sharjah Police's anti-drug initiatives
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan reviews Sharjah Police's anti-drug initiatives
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency, reviewed Sharjah Police’s advanced drug prevention and enforcement framework during a visit to the General Command of Sharjah Police.

He was received by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, along with senior officers and officials.

During the visit, Sheikh Zayed toured a specialised exhibition showcasing the latest smart and digital technologies used in monitoring, analysis, security tracking and the detection of drug-related crimes, as well as systems designed to identify and track suspects involved in narcotics activities.

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He also reviewed Sharjah Police’s prevention and community awareness initiatives aimed at raising public awareness of the dangers of drugs and strengthening community resilience.

The visit included a tour of the Operations Centre, where Sheikh Zayed was briefed on operational procedures, security monitoring systems and AI-powered technologies that support decision-making, data analysis and round-the-clock security operations.

A presentation highlighted Sharjah Police’s efforts in combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, including major operations conducted by the Drug Prevention and Control Department, key achievements in enforcement and prevention, and awareness programmes designed to promote a culture of prevention and protect society from drug-related risks.

Sheikh Zayed said the UAE continues to strengthen its national anti-drug framework as part of a comprehensive vision to protect society, preserve security and stability, and enhance quality of life. He praised Sharjah Police’s proactive and innovative approach, saying its specialised programmes and awareness campaigns have helped raise public awareness and strengthen community partnerships in combating drugs.

Major General bin Amer said the visit reflects the importance of cooperation between local and federal entities in tackling narcotics. He stressed that sharing expertise and leveraging advanced security technologies are essential to developing security capabilities and confronting evolving criminal methods.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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