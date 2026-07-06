The initiative combines drug awareness, sports and traffic points reduction
Sharjah: More than 10,600 visitors attended Sharjah Police’s anti-drug awareness platform at City Centre Al Zahia over four days, reflecting growing public awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of prevention.
Organised by the General Command of Sharjah Police under the slogan “Protecting the Individual and Safeguarding Society”, the initiative combined awareness programmes, educational activities and community events designed to reach people of all ages and strengthen preventive awareness across society.
Visitors also benefited from Sharjah Police’s traffic points reduction initiative, which helped attract a wider audience and provided an opportunity to deliver awareness messages through interactive and innovative methods.
Brigadier Majid Sultan Al Asam, Director of the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control at Sharjah Police, said the strong turnout highlighted the success of awareness efforts in reaching different segments of the community and promoting a culture of prevention.
“The level of engagement witnessed throughout the platform reflects the effectiveness of awareness programmes in strengthening preventive culture and reinforcing the concept of social responsibility in confronting the threat of drugs,” he said.
He added that such initiatives support national efforts to protect community members and build a safer, more informed society.
The platform featured a comprehensive range of educational programmes, awareness activities and visual presentations highlighting the dangers of narcotics and their impact on individuals, families and society.
Visitors were introduced to preventive measures, warning signs associated with drug abuse and channels for reporting drug-related crimes. The initiative sought to provide practical information while encouraging community participation in prevention efforts.
Brigadier Al Asam said Sharjah Police remains committed to expanding its preventive initiatives and strengthening partnerships with public and private sector organisations to maximise the impact of awareness campaigns.
He noted that these efforts are part of the force’s proactive approach to prevention, improving quality of life and reinforcing community safety and security.
Among the platform’s accompanying activities was an awareness marathon organised by Sharjah Police in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council at City Centre Al Zahia.
The event drew participants from various age groups and highlighted the role of sport in promoting physical and mental wellbeing. Organisers said the marathon underscored the importance of healthy lifestyles in fostering positive behaviour and protecting young people from risky habits, particularly drug abuse.
The military band of the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences also performed during the event, adding to the community atmosphere and drawing further public engagement.
Sharjah Police said the platform provided a comprehensive model for preventive awareness through interactive programmes and activities that encouraged community participation and reinforced the principles of prevention and shared responsibility.
Officials stressed that the initiative forms part of the force’s ongoing efforts to build a more aware and secure society, reaffirming that prevention remains the first line of defence in protecting individuals and safeguarding communities from the dangers of drugs.