Baljafla clarified that the system does not rely on artificial intelligence but uses a network of sensors to collect and transmit information. Its innovation lies in integrating multiple monitoring functions into one application, rather than relying on separate devices to track individual conditions.

First Lieutenant Dr Maryam Abdullah Baljafla, a veterinary officer at Dubai Police, told Gulf News that the Smart Kennels Project brings multiple monitoring functions together in one system, reducing the need for constant physical supervision of the dogs, particularly during busy periods, holidays and outside regular working hours.

He said Dubai Police was using the global gathering not only to showcase its latest technologies and initiatives but also to identify international best practices that could be adopted to strengthen its own operations.

Dubai Police's K9 capabilities have also been deployed in international operations, with the department participating in missions over the past three years, including efforts following earthquakes in Turky and Morocco, as well as security operations during the FIFA World Cup and in France in 2023.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.