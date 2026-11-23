Smart sensors track temperature, humidity and kennel conditions through one app
Dubai: Dubai Police's K9 unit handles at least 3,000 missions every year, supporting criminal investigations, correctional institutions and other security entities, while a new smart kennel system is helping officers monitor the health and living conditions of police dogs around the clock.
Showcased at the World Police Summit in Dubai, the system uses smart sensors linked to a single mobile application to monitor kennel conditions around the clock and alert staff to any potential problems.
The system allows authorised officers to monitor kennel conditions remotely through their mobile phones, reducing the need for staff to physically inspect every kennel around the clock.
Dubai Police is stepping up its K9 security operations through advanced technologies, specialised training and international best practices to strengthen detection capabilities and support criminal investigations, a senior officer told Gulf News at the World Police Summit.
Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the K9 Security Inspection Department at the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said the department was continuously investing in modern technologies and developing its operational methods to keep pace with evolving security challenges.
"At this exhibition, we are showcasing our latest technologies and demonstrating the practical methods and techniques we use to maintain security and help uncover criminal cases," Al Mazrouei said.
Dubai Police has developed what it describes as the world's first integrated smart kennel monitoring system, allowing officers to monitor police dogs and their living conditions around the clock through a single mobile application.
First Lieutenant Dr Maryam Abdullah Baljafla, a veterinary officer at Dubai Police, told Gulf News that the Smart Kennels Project brings multiple monitoring functions together in one system, reducing the need for constant physical supervision of the dogs, particularly during busy periods, holidays and outside regular working hours.
Unlike conventional systems that use individual sensors to monitor specific conditions such as temperature and humidity, Dubai Police's technology combines several monitoring functions in one application, giving authorised personnel remote access to information about the dogs and their kennels.
Sensors installed across the kennels monitor temperature, humidity and door status, among other conditions. All readings are connected to a single application, allowing officers to check the facilities through their mobile phones, wherever they are.
If an abnormal reading or problem is detected, the application highlights it in red, alerting staff so they can investigate and take immediate action.
The system also displays which dogs are present or absent, giving supervisors a real-time overview without requiring them to physically inspect every kennel.
Baljafla said authorised personnel can access the application from anywhere, whether they are at work or away on holiday, ensuring continuous monitoring of the facilities.
The technology generates three reports daily, in addition to weekly reports, providing regular updates on kennel conditions and helping staff identify potential problems before they escalate.
The project is already operational, with Dubai Police planning to expand its use to 10 kennels before eventually rolling it out across all 98 kennels at the department's facilities.
Baljafla clarified that the system does not rely on artificial intelligence but uses a network of sensors to collect and transmit information. Its innovation lies in integrating multiple monitoring functions into one application, rather than relying on separate devices to track individual conditions.
The project is expected to improve operational efficiency while strengthening animal welfare, allowing veterinary officers and handlers to maintain closer oversight of the dogs and respond more quickly whenever attention is required.
Dubai Police has around 76 police dogs trained for specialised security operations, supported by approximately 56 trainers, Al Mazrouei said .
The dogs are trained in a range of disciplines, including detection, asset detection, guarding, raids, searching and interception. The unit works with internationally recognised breeds, including German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, alongside other specialised breeds.
Al Mazrouei said the department continuously invests in developing its K9 capabilities to ensure its dogs and handlers remain equipped to meet evolving security requirements.
The investment extends beyond specialised training to the dogs' transportation and welfare. Dubai Police has introduced specialised transport systems fitted with sensors and temperature-monitoring technology to maintain suitable conditions for the animals during journeys and operational assignments.
Dubai Police's K9 unit carries out at least 3,000 missions every year, providing specialised support to government and security entities across the emirate.
Its services include assisting criminal investigation teams and correctional institutions, with trained dogs and handlers deployed whenever their expertise is required.
Al Mazroui said the department operates around the clock, ensuring its specialised teams are available to respond to requests from different entities.
"We are always available and constantly evolving. If there is something new, we will introduce it," he said.
He stressed that keeping pace with international developments and adopting the latest technologies were essential to maintaining the department's operational capabilities.
"If we do not keep up with developments, we will fall behind," he said.
Dubai Police's K9 capabilities have also been deployed in international operations, with the department participating in missions over the past three years, including efforts following earthquakes in Turky and Morocco, as well as security operations during the FIFA World Cup and in France in 2023.
Al Mazroui said the World Police Summit, which brings together representatives from more than 90 countries, offers an important opportunity for law enforcement agencies to exchange expertise, showcase innovations and learn from international experiences.
He said Dubai Police was using the global gathering not only to showcase its latest technologies and initiatives but also to identify international best practices that could be adopted to strengthen its own operations.
The department's initiatives, including its smart kennel monitoring project, reflect this approach, combining advanced technology, specialised canine training and international expertise to enhance security operations while safeguarding the welfare of police dogs.