The 218hp BMW M 1000 RR will strengthen police presence at Dubai’s tourist hotspots.
Dubai Police has unveiled its first luxury motorcycle, a BMW M 1000 RR capable of reaching speeds of 314km/h, adding a high-performance superbike to its luxury patrol fleet to strengthen security and services at tourist attractions and prominent landmarks across the emirate.
The motorcycle was unveiled in partnership with AGMC on the opening day of the World Police Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The addition supports Dubai Police’s strategy to adopt advanced automotive technologies and enhance its presence at popular tourist destinations, where officers provide security, assistance and guidance to visitors.
Brigadier Instructor Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, praised the cooperation with AGMC, saying the new motorcycle would help strengthen police presence at key tourist locations.
He said the initiative aims to reinforce visitors’ sense of safety and security while improving policing and guidance services for tourists and visitors across Dubai.
The unveiling ceremony was attended by Brigadier Omar Ali Ahmad Al Mutawa Al Shehhi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Security Affairs; Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation; and Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al Nimer, Director of the Force Vehicles Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue.
AGMC was represented by General Manager Mohammed Lotfy and Strategic Partnerships Director Fadi Rizk, alongside officers and employees from both organisations.
BMW M 1000 RR: 314km/h top speed
The BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine that produces 218 horsepower and 113Nm of torque. The superbike accelerates from zero to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 314km/h.
Weighing 194kg, it comes with a 16.5-litre fuel tank and advanced electronic control systems designed to enhance performance and handling.
The motorcycle also features aerodynamic winglets to improve airflow and aerodynamic performance, while carbon-fibre components help reduce weight and support its high-performance design.
The BMW M 1000 RR combines advanced engineering, lightweight construction and powerful performance, marking a new addition to Dubai Police’s distinctive luxury patrol fleet.