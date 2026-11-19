The fifth edition of the Summit concluded with more than 55 sessions and panel discussions across four conference tracks, bringing together experts to discuss the future of policing and approaches to tackling increasingly complex security challenges.

The crackdown was highlighted during a panel on global action against wildlife crime on the final day of the three-day World Police Summit in Dubai, where international police leaders, security specialists and government officials examined emerging threats ranging from wildlife trafficking and cybercrime to artificial intelligence and border security.

Dubai: More than 600,000 websites and advertisements have been shut down in the UAE as part of a crackdown on illegal wildlife trading, while offenders trafficking high-value endangered species face prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to Dh2 million, the fifth World Police Summit heard.

Organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with the UAE cyber security council, national media authority, ministry of human resources and emiratisation, prime minister's office at the ministry of cabinet affairs, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the conference examined how AI governance could streamline government and security procedures, improve services and support decision-making.

Its final day brought together the four tracks -AI Powered Policing and digital transformation, defence systems against fraud and cyberattacks, secure borders and smart systems, and leadership at Its core - highlighting the growing need to combine technology, effective leadership and international cooperation to address evolving security threats.

He said that while the first two days of the Summit had focused on connected systems, data and technology, the final day examined the relationship between leaders and their teams.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.