Wildlife traffickers face up to 15 years in jail and Dh2 million in fines, summit hears
Dubai: More than 600,000 websites and advertisements have been shut down in the UAE as part of a crackdown on illegal wildlife trading, while offenders trafficking high-value endangered species face prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to Dh2 million, the fifth World Police Summit heard.
The UAE is also aiming to eliminate wildlife trafficking by 2030, with stronger legislation, digital monitoring and international cooperation forming part of its efforts to combat the illegal trade.
The crackdown was highlighted during a panel on global action against wildlife crime on the final day of the three-day World Police Summit in Dubai, where international police leaders, security specialists and government officials examined emerging threats ranging from wildlife trafficking and cybercrime to artificial intelligence and border security.
The fifth edition of the Summit concluded with more than 55 sessions and panel discussions across four conference tracks, bringing together experts to discuss the future of policing and approaches to tackling increasingly complex security challenges.
Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Biodiversity and Marine Life at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, outlined the UAE's efforts to strengthen legislation and enforcement against wildlife trafficking.
She said updated laws provide for penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching Dh2 million for trafficking high-value endangered species.
Al Shehhi also revealed that more than 600,000 websites and advertisements had been shut down in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority as part of efforts to prevent illegal wildlife trading online.
“Owning exotic animals is not a symbol of social status,” she said, urging families, students and workers to help end the illegal trade.
She added that the UAE's national strategy aims to achieve zero wildlife trafficking by 2030.
The panel, titled “Wildlife Crime: Global Action”, also featured Siri Blume, Chief of the Border Management Branch within the Operations Division at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It was moderated by Lieutenant Hussein Al Marzouqi, a biology expert at Dubai Police.
Blume stressed that wildlife crime investigations should not end with the initial seizure of illegally traded animals or products, but should continue through to prosecution of those responsible.
Other sessions under the Secure Borders and Smart Systems track examined border security and migration, cross-border intelligence sharing, the use of wildlife detection dogs, airport biosecurity, counter-drone systems and responses to the arrival of small maritime vessels.
Artificial intelligence and the use of advanced technologies in security operations were also major themes on the Summit's final day.
A conference titled “Assistive Artificial Intelligence and Zero Bureaucracy in Government and Security Operations” brought together senior UAE officials, including Major General Staff Khalifa Harib Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Interior, and Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police.
Organised by the Ministry of Interior in partnership with the UAE cyber security council, national media authority, ministry of human resources and emiratisation, prime minister's office at the ministry of cabinet affairs, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the conference examined how AI governance could streamline government and security procedures, improve services and support decision-making.
Addressing the conference, Major General Al Khaili said the UAE was advancing the modernisation of government operations through innovation, advanced technology and simplified procedures.
He said rapid developments in artificial intelligence offered government and security institutions opportunities to improve operational efficiency, analyse information and deliver faster, more effective services.
“At the Ministry of Interior, we view artificial intelligence as a strategic tool for advancing security operations, strengthening preparedness and improving services to the community,” he said.
He stressed that successful AI adoption required responsible and secure implementation, data protection, cybersecurity, transparency and effective governance, while maintaining human oversight in decision-making.
He also highlighted the importance of integrating artificial intelligence with zero-bureaucracy initiatives to reduce administrative requirements, save time and improve institutional performance.
Major General Al Khaili concluded by underlining the importance of international knowledge exchange and cooperation in developing practical solutions for government and security operations.
The AI Powered Policing and Digital Transformation track featured two panel discussions examining the use of artificial intelligence in government and security institutions.
The first brought together Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, who discussed how proactive AI-powered media monitoring could help detect and counter misinformation.
Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Loghani, Chief Executive Officer for Government Affairs and Protocol at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, examined the governance of AI agents and the ethical considerations surrounding their deployment in government and security institutions.
The second discussion focused on emerging digital threats and the practical use of AI to improve government services.
Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, addressed fifth-generation threats and information warfare.
Dr Rashid Al Saadi, Assistant Undersecretary for labour market services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, explored how AI agents could simplify procedures and eliminate bureaucracy.
Malik Al Madani, Executive Director of Service Quality Monitoring and Community Engagement at the Prime Minister's Office, discussed preparing government and security personnel to adopt AI technologies.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Engineer Miad Rashid Al Saadi, Chief AI Officer at the Ministry of Interior, examined how artificial intelligence and data analytics could improve operational efficiency and provide information to support decision-making.
Both discussions were moderated by Major Dr Hamad Ateeq Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Ministry of Interior Youth Council.
The Defence Systems Against Fraud and Cyberattacks track focused on the growing sophistication of electronic crime and the need for closer cooperation between law enforcement agencies and other sectors.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mohammad Al Shehhi, Director of the Electronic and Cybercrime Department at Dubai Police, delivered a keynote address on combating electronic crime and cybercrime in an increasingly interconnected world.
Other discussions examined cyber threat intelligence, cooperation between the public and private sectors to combat fraud, payment protection, deepfakes, synthetic identities and cryptocurrency monitoring.
The sessions highlighted the growing complexity of digital crime and the importance of coordinated efforts to protect individuals, institutions and financial systems.
The Summit also turned its attention to the human side of policing, with the leadership at Its core track examining trust, employee wellbeing and the development of future leaders.
Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, delivered a welcome address titled “The Human Advantage: Leadership and Trust”.
He said that while the first two days of the Summit had focused on connected systems, data and technology, the final day examined the relationship between leaders and their teams.
“Any police organisation can purchase drones, artificial intelligence and smart command centres, but no institution can buy or import trust,” he said.
Citing research indicating that employees in high-trust organisations experience 74 per cent less stress and 50 per cent higher productivity, Major General Murad outlined four leadership priorities: building trust within organisations, recognising employee wellbeing as a leadership responsibility, strengthening leadership under pressure through diversity, and developing future leaders.
The track also featured keynote addresses by Sir Andy Cooke, former Chief Constable and former His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary in England and Wales, and Awatif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Quality-of-Life Centre at Dubai Police.
Other discussions explored women's leadership in public safety, decision-making under pressure, and the relationship between police officer wellbeing, genomics, prevention and performance.
The fifth World Police Summit was organised around discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation and sharing expertise among law enforcement agencies.
Its final day brought together the four tracks -AI Powered Policing and digital transformation, defence systems against fraud and cyberattacks, secure borders and smart systems, and leadership at Its core - highlighting the growing need to combine technology, effective leadership and international cooperation to address evolving security threats.