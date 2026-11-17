Experts also discussed the growing threat of synthetic drugs and measures to prevent the misuse of chemicals used in their manufacture. The conference examined approaches adopted by Australia and Colombia to combat drug trafficking, while a dedicated workshop explored how artificial intelligence could support the analysis of drug-related cases.

Findings from a survey involving more than 30,000 children showed that 66 per cent believed cyberbullying had increased, while one in two children said they did not know where to report abuse or seek help.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.