More than 60 sessions examine drug trafficking, AI threats and child protection.
Dubai: Emerging drug threats, artificial intelligence-driven crimes, international trafficking networks and child protection featured prominently as the fifth World Police Summit brought together police chiefs, international experts and security specialists for more than 60 sessions and panel discussions in Dubai.
The second day of the summit, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, focused on strengthening international law enforcement cooperation, harnessing technology to tackle organised crime and addressing emerging challenges in public safety.
A major highlight was the Drug Control Conference, inaugurated by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), on Tuesday.
Organised by the NDEA and Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Police Summit, the conference brought together international experts, researchers and representatives of leading organisations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA).
Discussions focused on emerging drug threats, strategies to prevent substance abuse, disrupting trafficking networks and strengthening international cooperation to protect communities.
Five key areas were examined: global drug trends, improving treatment and rehabilitation programmes, dismantling international trafficking networks, the physical and mental health consequences of drug use, and the role of artificial intelligence in tackling organised criminal networks.
Experts also discussed the growing threat of synthetic drugs and measures to prevent the misuse of chemicals used in their manufacture. The conference examined approaches adopted by Australia and Colombia to combat drug trafficking, while a dedicated workshop explored how artificial intelligence could support the analysis of drug-related cases.
Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, delivered a keynote address on investigations and achieving connected outcomes.
The Police Investigations track examined how international cooperation and emerging technologies are reshaping criminal investigations, with discussions covering criminal intelligence, innovative forensic techniques and digital evidence.
Experts explored forensic pathology and methods of determining causes of death in complex cases, as well as the growing contribution of genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to criminal investigations.
Other sessions examined the use of AI in digital forensics, tracing digital footprints, investigating cryptocurrency transactions and the contribution of women to forensic science.
A dedicated session, titled “Women in Forensics: Shaping the Future of Justice”, highlighted the role of women in advancing forensic science and strengthening criminal justice systems.
The Aviation, Rail, Road and Maritime Security in a Connected World track examined ways to improve coordination between police and security agencies across land, air and sea as transport networks become increasingly interconnected.
Discussions covered aviation security, protecting flight operations and digital airspace, developing resilient railway networks and safeguarding transport infrastructure against drone threats.
Experts also examined unmanned maritime systems and the development of intelligent mobility solutions for future policing.
A separate panel focused on Dubai Metro and Tram operations on New Year's Eve. Representatives from Dubai Police's Transport Security Department and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) discussed the city's approach to managing transport operations during major events.
Protecting children and families emerged as another major focus of the summit, with the Community Policing: Smart. Safe. Together track examining digital safety, family involvement in community security, public trust in policing and the wellbeing of police officers and their families.
A panel titled “Protecting Families in Complex Environments” brought together international child protection specialists and representatives of leading organisations to examine the challenges facing children and families.
The panel included Lana Al Wreikat, UNICEF Director for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries; Olivia Lind Haldorsson, Secretary General of the Barnahus Network; Hallvard Gorseth, Director of Equality and Human Dignity at the Council of Europe; and Rachel Bensadon, a child protection specialist with INTERPOL's Crimes Against Children Unit.
The discussion was moderated by Lieutenant Hiyam Salah, Child Protection Police Officer at Dubai Police.
A major concern raised during the discussion was the growing threat of cyberbullying in the age of artificial intelligence.
Findings from a survey involving more than 30,000 children showed that 66 per cent believed cyberbullying had increased, while one in two children said they did not know where to report abuse or seek help.
The discussion also highlighted findings indicating that at least 1.2 million children had reported having their images manipulated using AI to create sexually explicit deepfake videos over the past year.
Al Wreikat stressed that the effectiveness of child protection laws depends on ensuring children receive the same level of protection regardless of whether they disclose abuse to police, healthcare professionals or educational institutions.
She called for an integrated child protection system supported by clear referral procedures and trained social workers.
Haldorsson emphasised every child's right to be heard, saying that listening to children could improve the quality of investigations while protecting them from repeated psychological trauma.
Gorseth discussed the Istanbul Convention and the practical obligations it places on police across the Council of Europe's 46 member states.
He outlined three priorities: immediate intervention through powers to remove perpetrators, coordinated and continuous risk assessments, and investigations that do not rely solely on victims' testimony.
Bensadon said police officers are often the first professionals children encounter when reporting abuse. She stressed that a single, coordinated interview could help obtain more reliable information while reducing the risk of further trauma.
She also warned that AI-related crimes against children presented challenges that no single organisation could tackle independently.
Concluding the discussion, which coincided with the UAE's Year of the Family, Lieutenant Hiyam Salah called for earlier engagement with families, greater attention to children's experiences and stronger efforts to translate legal standards into practical protection.
She said a safe family was one that knew where to turn for help and support.
The fifth World Police Summit concludes on Wednesday, November 18, with its final day culminating in the World Police Summit Awards ceremony.
Organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and organisation arm of Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit serves as an international platform for policing, security and public safety.
The three-day event, running from November 16 to 18, brings together police chiefs, senior law enforcement officials, government leaders, international organisations, industry experts, academics and technology innovators from around the world.
It aims to strengthen international cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise and address the evolving priorities and challenges facing modern policing.