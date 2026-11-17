220 police leaders meet in Dubai to tackle organised crime, cyber threats and fraud
Dubai: Transnational organised crime generates more than $870 billion (Dh3.19 trillion) annually, while cybercrime could cost the global economy over $10.5 trillion a year. Meanwhile, road crashes claim around 1.19 million lives worldwide annually, underscoring the scale of the threats confronting law enforcement agencies worldwide.
These alarming figures took centre stage as more than 220 police leaders, security experts and specialists gathered in Dubai on Monday for the fifth edition of the World Police Summit 2026, calling for stronger international cooperation to tackle organised crime, cyber threats, financial fraud and emerging security risks.
The three-day summit, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre and runs until November 18, brings together international law enforcement officials, representatives of global organisations and industry specialists to discuss practical ways to combat increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.
Held under the theme 'Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations', the summit focuses on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, drug trafficking, organised crime, cybercrime, financial fraud, criminal investigations, road safety, smart border systems, child protection and environmental crime.
The event also features more than 170 exhibitors showcasing advanced policing and security technologies, alongside 14 specialised conference tracks.
Opening the summit, Colonel Dr Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Chairman of the World Police Summit Secretariat and Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, warned that transnational criminal networks are increasingly operating like sophisticated businesses.
Citing estimates from the united nations office on drugs and crime (UNODC), he said organised crime generates more than $870 billion annually, equivalent to approximately 1.5 per cent of global gross domestic product.
He also highlighted estimates that cybercrime could cost the global economy more than $10.5 trillion annually, with online fraud, ransomware and other digital offences posing growing threats.
Road safety remains another major concern, with World Health Organisation figures showing that approximately 1.19 million people die in road traffic crashes every year.
Al Ghafri said these figures underline the urgent need for coordinated international action, stressing that police organisations must move beyond communication and coordination towards measurable results.
He called for greater intelligence sharing, stronger international partnerships, improved investigative capabilities and a shift from reactive investigations to proactive crime prevention.
He also warned that criminal networks are exploiting legal loopholes, encrypted applications and emerging technologies to expand their operations across borders.
The summit brings together leading police and security professionals, alongside more than 170 exhibitors, providing a platform to exchange expertise and develop practical solutions to present and future security challenges.
Al Ghafri also highlighted the World Police Summit Awards 2026, which recognise achievements in criminal investigations, forensic science and artificial intelligence, as well as outstanding women in policing and people of determination.
He said the safety, freedom and trust in the rule of law of future generations depend on the courage, unity and cooperation of today's police institutions.
North Macedonia's Minister of Interior, Panche Toshkovski, stressed that no country can guarantee its security independently of others as criminal networks increasingly operate across geographical borders.
He cited a recent international operation in which intelligence shared by North Macedonian police with relevant European authorities helped French authorities seize 68kg of cocaine.
He described the operation as an example of how timely intelligence sharing can translate into successful law enforcement action.
Toshkovski called for a stronger commitment to shared responsibility in combating crime, regardless of the nationality of victims or the countries affected.
He urged countries to recognise that protecting lives and confronting security threats are collective responsibilities requiring meaningful action from all nations.
Dr Hatem Aly, UNODC Regional Representative for the GCC Region, warned that organised crime has become increasingly interconnected, with drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and other criminal activities linked to sophisticated money-laundering networks.
He said no country, police organisation or judicial institution, regardless of its capabilities, can independently address today's complex criminal threats.
Aly called for stronger legislation, improved legal frameworks, enhanced law enforcement and judicial capabilities, and specialised professional training.
He also stressed that combating money laundering, financial crime and illicit financial flows requires the involvement of the private sector, banks, financial institutions and wider society, rather than governments and law enforcement agencies alone.
Stephen Fry, Executive Director of Investigation Support at INTERPOL, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in stopping financial fraud and dismantling criminal networks.
He cited an attempted financial fraud targeting a company in Singapore, where criminals impersonated one of the company's suppliers and tried to steal millions of dollars through fraudulent financial transfers.
Cooperation between authorities in Singapore and Oman, facilitated through INTERPOL channels, helped stop the transfer.
Fry attributed the success to rapid information sharing, mutual trust and effective international cooperation.
He also outlined two major INTERPOL initiatives aimed at strengthening cross-border investigations.
The first is the Silver Notice, which allows countries to request information about funds and assets linked to criminal activities. It helps authorities trace criminal proceeds and locate assets before taking the necessary legal steps to recover them.
The second is INTERPOL's new joint task force model, which brings together police officers, experts and specialists from several member countries to coordinate action against organised crime networks, smuggling routes and regional criminal threats.
The teams use INTERPOL's secure communication platforms, databases, analytical tools and specialist expertise.
Fry said combining the initiatives could help disrupt illicit financing, dismantle companies and structures used by criminal networks, seize illegal substances, apprehend offenders and protect victims.
Stephen Nutt, Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), identified three priorities for tackling modern crime: investing in digital and investigative capabilities, adapting quickly to emerging threats and expanding international police cooperation.
He said encryption, identity-concealment tools, cryptocurrencies and rapidly advancing artificial intelligence had fundamentally changed the nature of crime.
Nutt stressed the importance of flexible policing approaches that allow agencies to respond quickly to technological developments, exchange expertise and develop new solutions in partnership with the private sector.
He said the Australian Federal Police maintains an international presence across 36 overseas locations, with more than 200 personnel working to strengthen coordination with international partners and tackle cross-border crime.
He cited Operation Ironside as an example of successful international cooperation. During the operation, law enforcement authorities exploited an encrypted communications platform used by criminal networks and turned it into a tool to uncover their activities.
Nutt said the operation demonstrated what police organisations could achieve through coordinated international action.
Dr Najat Maalla M'jid, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, warned that millions of children face growing risks of violence, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
She noted that this year's summit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Study on Violence against Children, which established the principle that violence against children is never justifiable and is always preventable.
M'jid said global crises and geopolitical tensions have increased the vulnerability of children, particularly those affected by displacement and social instability.
She also warned that criminal networks are exploiting artificial intelligence, technological developments, legal gaps and weak international coordination to target and exploit children online.
She called for stronger intelligence sharing and closer cooperation between countries to confront these threats.
Effective child protection, she said, requires an integrated approach involving law enforcement, social protection services, education, healthcare, the judiciary and technology companies.
M'jid stressed the need to move from responding to individual incidents towards proactive prevention, supported by interconnected protection networks operating both online and offline.
She also called for greater involvement of children in protection efforts, describing their safety as a humanitarian responsibility requiring urgent international action.
The summit features an International Organisations Pavilion bringing together six international and regional organisations led by the Gulf Cooperation Council Police Organisation (GCCPOL).
The pavilion also includes ASEANAPOL, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), UNODC, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.
Alongside the conferences and strategic discussions, more than 170 exhibitors are showcasing technologies and innovations designed to transform policing and public safety.
The exhibition features artificial intelligence-powered video analytics, surveillance systems, drones and counter-drone technologies, biometric identification, digital forensics, secure communications and case-management systems.
Dedicated spaces for startups and academic institutions are also giving innovators and researchers opportunities to engage directly with law enforcement agencies and develop practical solutions to emerging security challenges.
Other opening-day discussions examined critical infrastructure protection, national security in the age of superintelligence, unmanned and asymmetric systems, human resilience through design, robotics and drones, institutional tracking systems and the development of world-class policing organisations.
The sessions explored how police agencies can strengthen operational readiness, adapt to technological advances and improve their ability to respond to increasingly complex security threats.