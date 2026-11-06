Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event is hosted by Dubai Police and organised by DXB LIVE under the theme, “Connected for Impact: uniting global policing to safeguard future generations”.

The fifth edition of the summit will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 16 to 18, bringing together senior law enforcement officials, technology experts and industry leaders for three days of discussions, panel sessions and an international exhibition featuring more than 150 exhibitors.

Dubai: More than 220 global leaders, including ministers, police chiefs and heads of international organisations, will converge on Dubai this month for the World Police Summit 2026, with representatives from more than 90 countries set to discuss the future of policing, emerging security threats and cross-border crime.

“This edition is built to turn conversations into partnerships and ideas into practical solutions that make communities safer. We look forward to welcoming leaders from every region to Dubai, where the Summit brings global voices together to shape the future of policing.”

A new International Organisations Pavilion will be introduced this year, bringing together six international and regional organisations: GCCPOL, ASEANAPOL, CARICOM, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior.

The programme will cover 15 thematic tracks, with more than 220 professionals from law enforcement, the private sector and academia sharing expertise alongside startups and innovators. The exhibition will showcase the latest policing and security technologies, highlighting the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors.

The World Police Summit Awards will recognise achievements in policing and security across 13 categories. The shortlist was announced on November 2, with winners due to be announced on November 9. The awards ceremony will take place on November 18, the final day of the summit.

“This year's theme, Connected for Impact, couldn't be more timely. AI is moving faster than anything we've seen, and superintelligence and robotics will change how every nation keeps its people safe,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.