Three-day summit features 150-plus exhibitors and delegates from over 90 countries.
Dubai: More than 220 global leaders, including ministers, police chiefs and heads of international organisations, will converge on Dubai this month for the World Police Summit 2026, with representatives from more than 90 countries set to discuss the future of policing, emerging security threats and cross-border crime.
The fifth edition of the summit will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 16 to 18, bringing together senior law enforcement officials, technology experts and industry leaders for three days of discussions, panel sessions and an international exhibition featuring more than 150 exhibitors.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event is hosted by Dubai Police and organised by DXB LIVE under the theme, “Connected for Impact: uniting global policing to safeguard future generations”.
The programme will cover 15 thematic tracks, with more than 220 professionals from law enforcement, the private sector and academia sharing expertise alongside startups and innovators. The exhibition will showcase the latest policing and security technologies, highlighting the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors.
A new International Organisations Pavilion will be introduced this year, bringing together six international and regional organisations: GCCPOL, ASEANAPOL, CARICOM, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of Interior.
Among the senior officials expected to attend are Stephen Nutt APM, Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police; Stephen Fry, Executive Director for Investigation Support at Interpol; and Peter Nilsson, Police Commissioner of AIRPOL.
Colonel Dr Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Secretary-General of the World Police Summit and Deputy Director of Dubai Police's General Department of Forensics and Criminology for Administrative Affairs, said the summit would provide a platform for countries to turn discussions into practical cooperation.
“No police force faces today's threats alone, and the ones that matter most do not stop at borders,” he said.
“This edition is built to turn conversations into partnerships and ideas into practical solutions that make communities safer. We look forward to welcoming leaders from every region to Dubai, where the Summit brings global voices together to shape the future of policing.”
Artificial intelligence, robotics and the future of public safety will be among the key topics, as law enforcement agencies adapt to rapid technological advances.
Rick Smith, founder and chief executive of Axon Enterprise, said AI was advancing at an unprecedented pace and that emerging technologies would transform how countries protect their populations.
“This year's theme, Connected for Impact, couldn't be more timely. AI is moving faster than anything we've seen, and superintelligence and robotics will change how every nation keeps its people safe,” he said.
“The safest nations will be the ones that connect their data, their platforms and their partners.”
The summit will also provide an opportunity for countries to share their experiences in tackling organised crime, corruption and transnational criminal networks.
Panche Toshkovski, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, said the country had recorded its lowest crime levels in 20 years following the dismantling of major transnational criminal syndicates.
He said the Ministry of Internal Affairs was stepping up efforts to seize illegally acquired assets, tackle systemic corruption within law enforcement and dismantle organised criminal operations run from correctional facilities.
North Macedonia looks forward to sharing its experience at the summit and strengthening cooperation with international partners, he added.
International cooperation in combating wildlife trafficking will also feature on the agenda.
Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat, said wildlife crime was a form of transnational organised crime that required coordinated action across countries involved in the illegal trade.
She said cooperation was needed throughout the entire supply chain, from countries of origin to transit points and final destinations, to address the threat effectively.
The World Police Summit Awards will recognise achievements in policing and security across 13 categories. The shortlist was announced on November 2, with winners due to be announced on November 9. The awards ceremony will take place on November 18, the final day of the summit.
The official World Police Summit app is now available, allowing visitors to schedule meetings in advance.
Delegate passes are currently being offered at a 50 per cent discount. Those wishing to attend can register through https://worldpolicesummit.com/registration/.