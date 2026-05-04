Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit is organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE. This year’s edition will run under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations.”

The summit, held under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior, will see participation from international organisations including the United Nations, UNICEF, UNOPS, Europol, Interpol, the FBI, UNODC, ASEANAPOL, the International Police Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, among others.

Since its launch in 2022, the World Police Summit has grown into one of the leading global law enforcement gatherings, attracting participants from more than 138 countries and positioning Dubai as a key hub for international policing dialogue and cooperation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.