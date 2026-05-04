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Dubai to host World Police Summit 2026 this November

Event gathers 220 speakers from 110 countries for Dubai Police-led summit Nov 16–18 UAE

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The fifth edition of the World Police Summit will take place in Dubai from 16 to 18 November 2026
The fifth edition of the World Police Summit will take place in Dubai from 16 to 18 November 2026
Dubai Police

Dubai: The fifth edition of the World Police Summit will take place in Dubai from 16 to 18 November 2026, bringing together security experts, police chiefs, law enforcement officials and solution providers from more than 110 countries.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit is organised by Dubai Police in partnership with DXB LIVE. This year’s edition will run under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations.”

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Organisers said the 2026 edition has been expanded to include a broader international participation, a more comprehensive agenda, and additional thematic tracks and partnerships.

The summit serves as a global platform for law enforcement agencies and security experts to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging challenges, showcase advanced policing technologies, and strengthen international cooperation to improve security readiness worldwide.

More than 15 thematic tracks and over 270 panel discussions and sessions are scheduled across the three-day event, with around 220 speakers expected to participate. Delegates will examine key issues shaping modern policing, including smart policing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, anti-money laundering, organised crime, counter-narcotics, aviation security, and emerging global threats.

New focus areas introduced this year include officer wellbeing, space and satellite security, emergency response strategies, advanced fraud prevention, and leadership development in policing.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the summit reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing global security cooperation and building a more integrated international policing ecosystem. He added that the event supports efforts to anticipate future threats and respond through technology and collaboration to enhance public safety.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the summit highlights Dubai’s ability to bring together global expertise and create platforms that generate economic, intellectual and strategic value through international cooperation.

The summit, held under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior, will see participation from international organisations including the United Nations, UNICEF, UNOPS, Europol, Interpol, the FBI, UNODC, ASEANAPOL, the International Police Association and the International Association of Chiefs of Police, among others.

Specialised networks such as Barnahus Network, the Council of Europe, ROADPOL, AQUAPOL, AIRPOL, Crimestoppers International and Interport Police will also take part.

High-level participation will include ministers of interior, police chiefs and senior officials from across the world, including representatives from North Macedonia and Romania, alongside experts from international policing and cybercrime organisations.

Delegations are expected from Europe, the United States, Latin America, Africa, China and Russia.

The World Police Summit Awards will also return as part of the event, recognising excellence across 13 categories, including criminal investigation, road safety, forensic sciences, anti-narcotics, AI in policing, community contribution, innovation, and female leadership in law enforcement.

Nominations remain open until 25 September 2026, with shortlisted candidates announced on 2 November and winners revealed on 9 November. An official awards ceremony will take place on 18 November during the summit.

Running alongside the conference, the international exhibition will feature more than 170 exhibitors showcasing technologies in surveillance, cybersecurity, biometrics, drones, AI systems, and armoured vehicles.

Major global technology companies and sponsors include Vitronic (platinum sponsor), Presight, SAS, Hikvision, du, Dahua Technology, Convergint, Zenith Technologies, Linev Systems and Nuctech, alongside other government and private sector participants.

Since its launch in 2022, the World Police Summit has grown into one of the leading global law enforcement gatherings, attracting participants from more than 138 countries and positioning Dubai as a key hub for international policing dialogue and cooperation.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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