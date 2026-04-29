Global challenges take center stage at Russia Open Dialogue Forum

"We are meeting at a time when the familiar map of the world – economic, political, and technological – is changing markedly: growth centers are shifting, ties between countries and markets are being restructured, and competition among development models is intensifying. Technology accelerates these changes, and with them grows the demand for solutions that not only describe problems but also help move forward. That is why the Open Dialogue is especially important today – not an exchange of general declarations, but a conversation in which ideas are tested for novelty, realism, and the ability to work in different conditions. We need not only accurate assessments of what is happening but also proposals on how to unlock human potential. This is the logic of our platform in the new conditions," Maxim Oreshkin said in his welcome to the event participants.