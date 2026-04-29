Global challenges take center stage at Russia Open Dialogue Forum

Experts from 120 countries debate growth and a shared global future in Russia
The II Open Dialogue "Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth" took place in Russia. The extensive three‑day program at the National Center "Russia" brought together expert discussions, presentations by authors of the best essays from around the world, and informal networking with experts. More than 100 authors from 43 countries presented their ideas on what tomorrow will look like.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the participants. According to him, the geography of the Open Dialogue spans the entire planet.
"The essay and creative work contest brought together experts, business leaders, and scientists from 120 countries, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, North and South America. All these authors and researchers, with their different experiences and views, are united by a strong and bold idea: to build a shared understanding of the future – the future of a world that has entered an era of profound, structural changes. It is obvious: no country can develop alone – at the expense of other states or to their detriment. Moreover, contemporary global challenges require a joint response, united efforts. That means a global development model will be sustainable and just only if it is based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, and takes into account the interests of all countries," Vladimir Putin told the participants.
According to the Russian leader, a multipolar architecture of global development is taking shape before our eyes. In it, a major role is played by states that understand and value the importance of national sovereignty in the political, economic, cultural, and social spheres, and that can determine their own development path based on their own values, resources and priorities, identity, and sovereign worldview.
Russian economist Maxim Oreshkin noted that the Open Dialogue brings together people from different countries, professional schools, generations, and cultures. It is in this diversity that the main thing is born – the opportunity to see a problem more broadly, question familiar answers, and find any solutions.
"We are meeting at a time when the familiar map of the world – economic, political, and technological – is changing markedly: growth centers are shifting, ties between countries and markets are being restructured, and competition among development models is intensifying. Technology accelerates these changes, and with them grows the demand for solutions that not only describe problems but also help move forward. That is why the Open Dialogue is especially important today – not an exchange of general declarations, but a conversation in which ideas are tested for novelty, realism, and the ability to work in different conditions. We need not only accurate assessments of what is happening but also proposals on how to unlock human potential. This is the logic of our platform in the new conditions," Maxim Oreshkin said in his welcome to the event participants.
His idea was presented by Ozcan Saritas, Editor‑in‑Chief of *Foresight* magazine and Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, who proposed a transition to a model of anticipatory governance. He shared his reflections on the significance of the II Open Dialogue. He emphasized the event's role as an international platform for exchanging experience and finding solutions to current challenges.
"The Open Dialogue is becoming more mature, evolving, and moving forward. This is a wonderful platform for bringing together good ideas from around the world. We can see where the world is heading, what it needs. And, of course, through the Open Dialogue we can explore new opportunities that open up for all participants,"- said Ozcan Saritas.
He presented his vision of a future global governance system and proposed making it more sustainable – transitioning to a model of strategic foresight, to anticipatory governance based on big data and AI. A developed digital infrastructure would make it possible to predict events and formulate decision scenarios in advance. The state would then become not just a regulator but a coordinator and architect of the system, while the decision‑making process would become more distributed.
The Open Dialogue "Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth" is an international project where experts from around the world discuss the development of the global economy. The initiative aims to form a new global growth model and brings together participants from different countries for open exchange of ideas and development of solutions. The Open Dialogue unites more than 3,000 authors and experts from over 120 countries.