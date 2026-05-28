Can the UN still keep the peace in a divided world?

But here’s where the real trouble lies: the veto power of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China. The UNSC veto remains the most divisive mechanism and the central impediment to achieving global peace. Russia and the United States alone utilised their veto powers eight times on seven draft resolutions in 2024 relating to resolutions concerning the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. The last time the UN experienced such a high level of dissent was in 1986 when the competing strategic interests between the US and the former Soviet Union during the cold war produced similar great-power gridlock.