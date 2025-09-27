The UN at 80: The Trump administration and the future of multilateralism

The opening of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly comes at a time when the UN’s relationship with the United States, the institution’s founding power, largest historical donor, and host nation has rarely been so strained. Under President Donald Trump, Washington has slashed contributions, withdrawn from key agencies, and adopted a posture of deep scepticism toward the UN system. For an institution already struggling with questions of relevance and effectiveness, the sudden loss of American support threatens to upend its financial base and undermine its ability to manage global challenges. At stake is not only the UN’s future capacity but also the larger question of whether the multilateral order that has defined international politics since 1945 can endure without active US leadership.