The UAE maintains strategic food reserves, managed by the Abu Dhabi Food Security Authority and Etihad Mills, with silos in Fujairah and other sites capable of storing hundreds of thousands of tons of wheat, rice, and sugar, enough to cover national demand for several months in an emergency. At the same time, the UAE has positioned itself as a global pioneer of agri-tech, investing heavily in vertical farming, hydroponics, and aquaponics to produce fresh vegetables and fruits domestically year-round. Partnerships with firms like AeroFarms and Pure Harvest have expanded local output of leafy greens, tomatoes, and berries, reducing import dependency in high-value segments. Emirati firms like Al Dahra also hold farmland abroad, from Sudan and Egypt to Serbia and Spain, producing wheat, alfalfa, and rice for export back to the UAE.