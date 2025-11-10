Sharjah boosts organic wheat cultivation under ruler’s initiative

Farmers in Sharjah receive support for organic wheat cultivation
The Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock has launched the fourth phase of its organic wheat seed distribution programme, part of the ongoing initiative generously supported by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi , Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The new phase, which runs for a week, aims to distribute non-genetically modified organic wheat seeds to farmers across the emirate. The launch ceremony took place at the Wheat Farm administrative building in Mleiha, in the presence of members of the Wheat Farmers Association and a number of local farmers.
The initiative forms a cornerstone of Sharjah’s strategy to boost local food production and strengthen food security. It seeks to empower farmers by providing them with organic seeds, equipment, and technical guidance, while promoting sustainable agricultural practices that support self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported produce.
Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said the distribution of organic wheat seeds reflects the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to expand wheat cultivation and enhance local production.
“This season, 20 tonnes of non-genetically modified organic wheat seeds will be distributed to around 500 farmers,” Al Teneiji said. “The initiative goes beyond the simple distribution of seeds — it provides ongoing support from agricultural engineers who guide farmers through every stage of cultivation. Our goal is to ensure sustainable agricultural development, strengthen productivity, and equip farmers with modern farming techniques that align with the UAE’s climate.”
He added that the Department is developing a smart agricultural platform to monitor registered farms via satellite. The platform will provide real-time technical data, enhance productivity, raise agricultural awareness, and support efficient resource management. It will also serve as a communication and advisory hub connecting farmers with investors and retailers to facilitate marketing of local produce.
Mohammed Obaid Al Teneiji, Director of the Central Region Branch at the Department, said the initiative provides farmers with comprehensive support that extends beyond seed delivery.
“The Department assists farmers by ploughing and preparing their lands, planting the seeds, and offering continuous field guidance throughout the season,” he explained. “This includes advice on irrigation, fertilisation, pest control, and crop monitoring to ensure optimal yields. At the end of the season, the Department also provides wheat harvesting services using specialised equipment.”
He noted that the Department remains committed to encouraging farmers to adopt international best practices that protect the environment and promote the production of safe, healthy, and sustainable food.
Sharjah has made organic wheat cultivation a top agricultural priority, recognising it as a strategic resource and a vital component of the emirate’s long-term food security plans. Through such initiatives, the emirate continues to strengthen its leadership in sustainable agriculture and its commitment to supporting farmers across the region.
