GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Planning an event in Dubai? Police say security is one online request away

Organisers can apply in advance for specialised teams across public, private events

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Digital requests cover concerts, sports, exhibitions and more, the Event Security Committee says.
Digital requests cover concerts, sports, exhibitions and more, the Event Security Committee says.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police has reiterated that its Event Security Services Request is available year-round via the Dubai Police website and smart app, offering professional security support to businesses and government entities across the emirate.

The service enables organisers to request specialised police teams to secure public and private events, helping ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth conduct of activities. Applications can be submitted online through Dubai Police’s digital platforms on Android and iOS.

The Event Security Committee (ESC) said the service supports a wide range of events held in Dubai, provided applications are submitted in advance and all requirements are met, including approved safety and security measures.

Events covered include sports competitions, concerts and entertainment activities, social gatherings, exhibitions, conferences and workshops, as well as national, cultural, educational and religious events.

By offering a streamlined digital application process alongside professional on-ground support from Dubai Police, the service contributes to safer events while supporting economic activity and government initiatives across the emirate.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

25-day event highlights Emirati heritage, local traders and family entertainment.

Dubai Ramadan Souq opening this weekend

1m read
UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 invites public to attend free

UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 invites public to attend free

2m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Dubai: Summit on evidence-based traditional medicines

3m read
GTCFX Golden Falcon Awards recognise trading partners

GTCFX Golden Falcon Awards recognise trading partners

3m read