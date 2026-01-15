Planning an event in Dubai? Police say security is one online request away

Organisers can apply in advance for specialised teams across public, private events
Dubai Police has reiterated that its Event Security Services Request is available year-round via the Dubai Police website and smart app, offering professional security support to businesses and government entities across the emirate.
The service enables organisers to request specialised police teams to secure public and private events, helping ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth conduct of activities. Applications can be submitted online through Dubai Police’s digital platforms on Android and iOS.
The Event Security Committee (ESC) said the service supports a wide range of events held in Dubai, provided applications are submitted in advance and all requirements are met, including approved safety and security measures.
Events covered include sports competitions, concerts and entertainment activities, social gatherings, exhibitions, conferences and workshops, as well as national, cultural, educational and religious events.
By offering a streamlined digital application process alongside professional on-ground support from Dubai Police, the service contributes to safer events while supporting economic activity and government initiatives across the emirate.
