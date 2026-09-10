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Dubai opens registration for global UAE SWAT Challenge 2027

Elite police teams worldwide invited to compete in Dubai from Jan 23-27, 2027

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 opens registration for tactical teams from around the world.
UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 opens registration for tactical teams from around the world.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has opened registration for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027, inviting police tactical teams, special intervention units and rapid response forces from around the world to take part in the eighth edition of one of the largest international competitions dedicated to specialised law enforcement teams.

The five-day event will be held from January 23 to 27, 2027, at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, where teams will compete in a series of demanding tactical exercises designed to test operational readiness, teamwork and specialised policing skills.

Organisers have urged participating teams to register early, allowing additional time for preparation and training ahead of the competition.

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Five challenges over five days

Teams will compete across five tactical challenges, with points awarded daily based on their performance. Competitors will be assessed on their tactical, physical and technical abilities as they navigate a range of realistic operational scenarios.

Scores accumulated throughout the competition will determine the overall standings, with the team achieving the highest combined score crowned champion of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027.

Global platform for elite police units

Beyond the competition itself, the event serves as an international platform for specialised police teams to exchange expertise, compare operational capabilities and learn about the latest developments and best practices in rapid intervention and tactical policing.

The challenge is designed to help participating teams assess their operational efficiency and readiness under pressure while strengthening professional cooperation among law enforcement agencies from different countries.

Guinness World Record achievement

The UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into one of the world's most prominent events for specialised tactical police units, attracting increasing international participation each year.

Its global reach earned the competition a place in the Guinness World Records during both its sixth and seventh editions for recording the largest number of countries participating in a SWAT team competition.

The achievement underscored the event’s status as a major international gathering for elite tactical teams and highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a hub for specialised police training and cooperation.

Open to the public

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 will also be open to spectators, giving members of the public the opportunity to attend the event, watch elite tactical teams in action and support competitors as they take on the five challenges throughout the competition.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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