Dubai: Dubai Police has opened registration for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027, inviting police tactical teams, special intervention units and rapid response forces from around the world to take part in the eighth edition of one of the largest international competitions dedicated to specialised law enforcement teams.

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2027 will also be open to spectators, giving members of the public the opportunity to attend the event, watch elite tactical teams in action and support competitors as they take on the five challenges throughout the competition.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.