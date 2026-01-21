New high-tech unit enables live broadcasting and supports operations in remote areas
Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a specially equipped security media motorcycle designed to operate in rugged, mountainous, and sandy terrain, strengthening the force’s ability to document incidents and support operations in hard-to-reach areas.
The motorcycle, inaugurated by the Department of Media and Public Relations, is fitted with the latest photography and video equipment, including live audio and visual transmission systems and multiple mounted cameras. The initiative aims to enhance police media coverage, improve service quality and support public safety efforts across the emirate.
Captain Mohammed Salem Al Sheihi, Head of the Photography Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the motorcycle has been customised to access locations that conventional vehicles cannot reach, particularly in remote mountainous and desert areas.
“This advanced unit allows real-time broadcasting of images and sound directly from the field, ensuring accurate documentation and rapid media coverage during operations,” he said.
He added that the new motorcycle represents a qualitative boost to police media capabilities, enabling faster response, clearer documentation and higher-quality coverage of events.
In addition to its media role, the motorcycle is expected to support search-and-rescue operations during emergencies and crises, providing live visual feeds from incident sites and helping enhance coordination during critical situations.
