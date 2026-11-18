525hp V8 power, off-road technology and a 240km/h top speed define the new patrol car.
Dubai: Dubai Police have added a powerful 525-horsepower Land Rover Defender to their luxury patrol fleet, unveiling the new vehicle at the World Police Summit 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The latest addition, supplied by Al Tayer Motors, the exclusive UAE dealer for Land Rover, is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 240km/h.
The unveiling was attended by Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, alongside senior police officials and representatives of Al Tayer Motors.
Also present were Major General Tariq Tahlak, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics, and Colonel Anwar Al Nimer, Director of the Force Vehicles Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue.
Representatives of Al Tayer Motors included Talal Moraeb, Senior Vice President of Jaguar Land Rover Sales; Hussein Al Assal, Land Rover Sales Manager; Basel Asfari, Deputy General Manager of Marketing; Owais Saleh, General Manager of Land Rover Sales; and Mona Hassan Saadoun, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Service.
During the launch, Major General Almuhairi reviewed the vehicle's technical specifications and advanced features, including systems designed to improve performance across different road conditions and challenging terrain.
The Defender is equipped with an interactive driver display, a 3D surround-camera system, remote-control capabilities and Matrix LED headlights.
Its off-road technology includes All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Configurable Terrain Response and a water-depth sensing system, allowing the vehicle to tackle a variety of driving environments.
The V8 engine produces 525 horsepower and 625Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle also has a 90-litre fuel tank and weighs approximately 2,585kg.
Major General Almuhairi praised the longstanding partnership between Dubai Police and Al Tayer Motors, saying the introduction of luxury vehicles into the force's patrol fleet reflects ongoing efforts to modernise policing capabilities and strengthen security presence across the emirate.
He said incorporating advanced vehicles and smart technologies would help improve operational efficiency while keeping pace with developments in automotive engineering and technology.