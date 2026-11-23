Court finds BYD's Ti7 infringes registered design of Land Rover Defender
Dubai: A Dutch court has temporarily banned Chinese carmaker BYD from selling its Ti7 sport utility vehicle in the European Union, ruling that its design infringes the intellectual property rights of Jaguar Land Rover's Defender.
The District Court of The Hague issued the injunction on Friday, November 20, after Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors, brought legal action against the Chinese manufacturer over similarities between the two vehicles.
The dispute centres on BYD's seven-seat Ti7 SUV, marketed in China under its Fangchengbao brand and introduced there in 2025. The company had advertised the vehicle for orders in the United Kingdom, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2027.
In its preliminary ruling, the court found that the Ti7 reproduced distinctive elements of the Defender's registered EU design, including its overall silhouette, body proportions, window arrangement and wheel arches.
The judge concluded that the differences identified by BYD were insufficient to create a substantially different overall impression.
The injunction prohibits BYD from importing, manufacturing, offering for sale, selling, storing or distributing the Ti7 within the European Union. The restrictions will take effect one week after the ruling is formally served.
The decision also prevents the company from producing the vehicle at its new factory in Hungary while the injunction remains in force.
BYD had argued that it had no concrete plans to introduce the Ti7 to EU markets, but the court found that the possibility of a future launch justified the restrictions.
The judge also ruled that the Dutch court lacked jurisdiction over BYD's British subsidiary, leaving the company's planned UK sales outside the scope of the injunction.
BYD rejected the ruling and announced plans to appeal, maintaining that the Ti7 was developed independently and did not violate Jaguar Land Rover's intellectual property rights.
The Chinese manufacturer said it would pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision.
Jaguar Land Rover, meanwhile, defended its decision to pursue legal action, stressing its commitment to protecting its intellectual property. The company said legal proceedings remained ongoing and declined further comment.
The ruling is provisional and does not amount to a final judgment in the intellectual property dispute. Jaguar Land Rover must initiate substantive proceedings within six months or risk the injunction losing its effect.
The Defender is one of Jaguar Land Rover's most successful models, with global sales exceeding 100,000 vehicles in 2025.
BYD, meanwhile, has rapidly expanded its European operations since entering the market in late 2022.
According to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, BYD sold more than 280,000 vehicles in Europe during the first nine months of 2026, more than double its sales during the same period a year earlier.