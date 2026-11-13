The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Defender (above) and Chinese automaker BYD’s Ti7 SUV. A dispute has emerged over allegations of copyright infringement. In a procedural victory for BYD, a District Court of The Hague ordered JLR to comply within 24 hours and to pay BYD €25,376.57 ($28,063.31) in legal costs. However, it's not a final ruling on the alleged copying. JLR | BYD