Jaguar Land Rover ordered to destroy BYD files in Defender dispute JLR
The BYD Ti7 PHEV has been dubbed "China’s answer to the Defender." That made Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) furious, and has raided rival BYD’s Dutch offices, seizing documents as part of an escalating legal battle – accusing Chinese automotive giant of copying the design of its iconic Defender.
Now, JLR has been ordered by a court in The Hague to "destroy or return" documents seized from the Chinese automaker BYD during a dispute over allegations that BYD’s Ti7 SUV copied the Land Rover Defender.
The ruling, reported on Thursday, Nov. 12, concerns evidence gathered in raids on BYD’s European and Dutch offices in August — but not whether BYD infringed JLR’s rights.
The District Court of The Hague found that JLR had not shown the seized material was "relevant" to its allegations.
It ordered JLR to comply within 24 hours and to pay BYD €25,376.57 ($28,063.31) in legal costs.
JLR had sought €500,000 in penalties from BYD.
RAID ON BYD: In August, bailiffs acting on behalf of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) raided BYD’s offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp, the Netherlands over allegations that the BYD Ti7 SUV unlawfully copied the design and technology of the Land Rover Defender. A Dutch court recently ordered JLR to destroy the seized records.
The court also rejected JLR’s attempt to use the seized files to pursue damages, noting that the Ti7 has not yet been sold in the European Union, per Car Review Expert.
The decision is a procedural setback for JLR, not a final ruling on the alleged copying.
The court has not decided whether BYD’s Ti7 infringes the Defender’s design or intellectual-property rights.
JLR had accused BYD of producing a lookalike of its best-selling Defender. BYD says it had attempted to cooperate with JLR’s information requests.
The case tests how far a global automaker can go in using court-ordered evidence raids to protect a high-value vehicle design.
A loss on procedure could weaken JLR’s ability to build its case against BYD in the Netherlands.
It also matters because the Defender is central to Land Rover’s global brand and profitability.
Any design dispute involving a fast-growing Chinese rival could affect JLR’s ability to defend its product identity in Europe and beyond.
For JLR, the ruling removes access to documents it had seized and imposes an immediate cost award.
It does not end the dispute, but it makes the company’s path to proving infringement more difficult.
For BYD, the decision is an early win on evidence handling. It does not clear the Ti7 of alleged infringement or prevent JLR from pursuing separate claims.
Jaguar Land Rover ordered to destroy BYD files in Defender dispute JLR is pursuing separate proceedings in the European Union over design rights relating to the Defender.
The key question is whether the company can establish infringement through evidence other than the seized files.
JLR is also due to release its fiscal second-quarter results on Friday, Nov. 13, alongside parent Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.
Investors will watch for updates on sales, profitability, electric-vehicle plans and the financial impact of the company’s earlier cyberattack disruption.