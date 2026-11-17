A robot plugs in your car while on-site batteries store solar power for charging sessions
Dubai: The driver steps out and locks the car. The car drives itself to a charging bay, where a robotic arm finds the charging port, opens the flap and plugs in the cable.
Chinese carmaker BYD demonstrated the set-up last week at Tilal Sweihan in Abu Dhabi. It paired automated valet parking with its Flash Charging technology and used a Yangwang U8, an off-roader from one of BYD’s brands, to show how the robot connects to a vehicle.
Once the car is in the bay, the arm uses visual guidance to line up the plug and sensors to adjust how much force it applies as it makes the connection. The driver can leave the car before it parks and start charging without handling the cable.
Solar panels at the site generate electricity, which the installation stores in batteries. That lets the charger draw on energy collected earlier in the day when a vehicle plugs in.
BYD says the combination can operate independently of the electricity grid, giving it scope to install chargers in places where a grid connection is limited. The company did not disclose how much energy the batteries at Tilal Sweihan can store.
BYD says a compatible car arriving with 10 per cent charge can reach 70 per cent in five minutes on its Flash Charging system. Starting at the same level, it can reach 97 per cent in nine minutes, according to the company.
BYD announced those figures alongside its second-generation Blade Battery in March. The electric Denza Z9 GT is one model that uses both technologies. For drivers, the speed they can get depends on how much power their car can accept as well as what the charger can deliver.
BYD lists a peak output of 1,500 kilowatts, or 1.5 megawatts, through a single connector for its Chinese-market charger. The company has yet to publish a peak output for the Abu Dhabi installation.
BYD previously demonstrated an earlier version of Flash Charging at Dubai Festival City in September 2025, according to automotive publications. The Tilal Sweihan showcase adds solar generation, battery storage and robotic charging to the technology it had already demonstrated in the UAE.
BYD says it plans to establish 6,000 Flash Charging stations worldwide by the end of 2027. It has yet to say how many will be in the UAE, whether the Tilal Sweihan site will open to the public or what drivers would pay for a session.