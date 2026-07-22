New fleet strengthens rapid response, efficiency and community safety across Sharjah.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police has strengthened its field capabilities with the addition of 130 modern security vehicles to its operational fleet, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, improve emergency response times and provide more efficient police services to the community.
The fleet expansion reflects Sharjah Police’s strategic commitment to investing in advanced resources and operational capabilities to support security teams, increase field readiness and maintain a strong security presence across the emirate’s neighbourhoods and communities.
The newly introduced vehicles are expected to enhance the ability of police teams to respond quickly to reports and security tasks, while supporting efforts to provide greater reassurance and safety for residents and visitors.
The move is part of Sharjah Police’s wider plan to modernise its policing system by equipping security departments with advanced vehicles that meet the demands of contemporary law enforcement operations.
The upgraded fleet provides officers with advanced operational capabilities, enabling them to carry out their duties with greater efficiency and professionalism in different environments and circumstances. It also supports the force’s efforts to keep pace with evolving security requirements and prepare for future challenges.
Sharjah Police said strengthening its security fleet plays a key role in supporting its community-focused mission by expanding its field presence and bringing police services closer to members of the public.
The new vehicles will help officers reach incident locations faster, improve the delivery of security services and reinforce public confidence by ensuring that police teams remain present across different areas of the emirate.
The initiative also reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to maintaining a proactive security approach, where officers remain active partners in protecting lives and property and contributing to a safer, higher-quality living environment.
The new vehicles are equipped with advanced technical and technological systems designed to support modern policing requirements.
They include smart communication systems, specialised field equipment and enhanced safety features that improve operational efficiency and support officers while performing their duties.
The advanced capabilities will contribute to faster response times, more accurate execution of security missions and improved performance across various areas of police work.
Major General Dr Ali Bualzoud, Director-General of the General Department of Resources and Supporting Services at Sharjah Police, said the fleet upgrade is part of the force’s proactive plans to invest in modern technologies, advanced equipment and innovative solutions.
He explained that the initiative supports efforts to keep pace with rapid developments in the security sector, enhance the efficiency and flexibility of field operations, and strengthen partnerships with private-sector organisations to benefit from specialised expertise and the latest technologies.
“Developing the security fleet represents one of the strategic pillars adopted by Sharjah Police to enhance operational resources, improve police services and maintain security readiness in line with global best practices,” he said.
Major General Dr Bualzoud added that the continued development of the fleet contributes to strengthening community security and stability, while ensuring an active security presence close to residents throughout the emirate.
He highlighted that the goal is to provide advanced security services that meet the aspirations of Sharjah and reinforce its position as a leading example in security excellence and community-focused policing.