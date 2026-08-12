Najoom Al Thuraya unveils AI-powered fleetvision AI platform to transform telematics, road safety in UAE

UAE mobility push gets boost from advanced AI-powered fleet management system
Dubai: Najoom Al Thuraya launches a new AI driven fleet management platform - FleetVision AI. This revolutionary program helps fleet owners for predictive analysis of their fleets to facilitate cost reduction and increase productivity in mobility management and tracking business. As the UAE continues investing in intelligent transportation systems and safer roads, Najoom Al Thuraya has emerged as one of the companies contributing to this transformation through advanced fleet management and vehicle telematics solutions.
Under the leadership of founder Kashif Ali, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of intelligent fleet technologies that help organizations improve operational efficiency, strengthen vehicle safety, and make better data-driven decisions. This AI driven platform - FleetVision AI - is a step ahead.
Apart from supporting mobility businesses and government led mobility programs, this new platform takes a step forward in making the UAE the champion in mobility innovation.
Operating across commercial, logistics, transportation, construction, and government-related sectors, Najoom Al Thuraya provides integrated fleet management solutions that combine GPS tracking, real-time telematics, driver behaviour monitoring, vehicle diagnostics, predictive maintenance, geofencing, AI-powered alerts, and centralized reporting.
These technologies enable organizations to improve fleet visibility, optimise vehicle utilization, reduce operational costs, enhance regulatory compliance, and promote safer driving practices.
One of the company’s distinguishing strengths has been the development and implementation of a structured fleet management methodology under Kashif Ali’s leadership. Rather than relying solely on vehicle tracking, the company’s operational framework emphasises continuous monitoring, proactive maintenance, operational analytics, and intelligent decision-making.
This methodology enables fleet operators to identify operational risks early, improve asset utilization, reduce unnecessary fuel consumption, minimize downtime, and strengthen long-term fleet performance.
Vehicle telematics has become a critical component of modern mobility, allowing organisations to transform vehicle data into actionable operational intelligence. Through connected IoT devices, cloud-based platforms, smart sensors, and centralized monitoring systems, Najoom Al Thuraya enables fleet operators to monitor vehicle location, engine performance, driver behaviour, fuel usage, trip history, and safety events in real time.
By converting this information into meaningful business insights, organisations can make faster operational decisions while improving efficiency and accountability.
Road safety remains one of the UAE Government’s highest priorities, supported through a range of initiatives designed to enhance transportation safety and improve regulatory compliance across the country.
Among the most significant are the SecurePath Dubai and SecurePath Sharjah programs, implemented under the supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), as well as the Asateel initiative administered by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi. These government-led programs establish technology standards and operational requirements that help improve vehicle monitoring, fleet compliance, and road safety throughout the Emirates.
Under the leadership of Kashif Ali, its CEO, the company has also promoted a data-driven approach to fleet management that encourages organizations to move beyond traditional GPS tracking toward comprehensive operational intelligence. His structured methodology focuses on integrating telematics, analytics, predictive maintenance, and operational reporting into a unified management framework that helps organisations improve efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.
Looking ahead, Najoom Al Thuraya plans to continue expanding its fleet management capabilities throughout the GCC by leveraging intelligent telematics, connected mobility technologies, artificial intelligence, and operational analytics.