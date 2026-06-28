New fleet improves response times and firefighting capabilities across the emirate
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence has strengthened its emergency response capabilities with the deployment of a new fleet of advanced IVECO T-WAY 480 fire and support vehicles, designed to tackle major fires, industrial incidents and emergencies in challenging environments while supporting the emirate’s sustainability goals.
The fleet expansion is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to modernise its civil defence infrastructure in line with Sharjah’s rapid urban and industrial growth, ensuring faster response times and greater operational efficiency across the emirate.
Major General Youssef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, described the new vehicles as a significant enhancement to the authority’s field operations and emergency preparedness.
He said investing in advanced firefighting equipment and systems remains a key pillar of the authority’s strategy to strengthen readiness, improve community safety and protect lives and property in accordance with international best practices.
Al Shamsi added that the new vehicles will play an important role in improving response times and operational performance, particularly during large-scale fires, industrial emergencies and incidents involving critical infrastructure and vital facilities.
Built for demanding conditions, the IVECO T-WAY 480 vehicles are engineered to operate efficiently in industrial zones, parks, unpaved roads and other challenging terrains. Their rugged design provides enhanced off-road mobility, reliability and sustained performance in harsh environments.
The new additions also reflect Sharjah Civil Defence’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Equipped with advanced low-emission engines, the vehicles offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced environmental impact and lower long-term operating costs while meeting international environmental standards.
Each vehicle is fitted with advanced firefighting technology, including a 16,000-litre water tank and a high-capacity main pump capable of delivering 2,500 litres of water per minute at a pressure of 10 bar.
The trucks are also equipped with a roof-mounted remote-controlled water monitor capable of reaching distances of up to 90 metres, enabling firefighters to combat blazes from a safer distance. In addition, an external foam system has been installed to deal with petroleum fires and incidents involving flammable liquids.
Officials said the integrated systems provide firefighters with greater precision, safety and operational flexibility when responding to high-risk emergencies.
The fleet upgrade is expected to enhance the authority’s ability to contain fires more quickly, prevent their spread and deploy resources rapidly across a variety of operational environments, further strengthening Sharjah’s emergency response network while supporting global sustainability standards.