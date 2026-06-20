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Sharjah hits 99.7 per cent safety as trust in police surges in 2025

Traffic deaths drop 16 per cent with perfect emergency response rate

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police report 99.7per cent safety level in 2025 quality-of-life indicators report
Sharjah Police report 99.7per cent safety level in 2025 quality-of-life indicators report
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah has reinforced its position as one of the safest cities in the region, recording a 99.7 per cent sense of safety in 2025, according to the latest Quality of Life Indicators issued by the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development.

The achievement was highlighted during the fifth meeting of the Supreme Command Council for 2026, chaired by senior leadership of Sharjah Police and attended by directors-general, deputy directors-general, department heads and specialists.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the results reflect the success of the emirate’s comprehensive development vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

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He stressed that the strong performance across security and quality of life indicators demonstrates the strength of Sharjah’s integrated security system, supported by advanced capabilities, resources and operational readiness that continue to enhance public safety and stability.

Strong public confidence and institutional efficiency

Major General Bin Amer said the results reflect the effectiveness of Sharjah’s preventive security policies and institutional efficiency, as well as the high level of public awareness and cooperation between community members and security agencies.

“This level of confidence reflects a mature partnership between society and the police, which has played a key role in strengthening safety and supporting sustainable development across the emirate,” he noted.

He added that Sharjah Police remains committed to further enhancing its security framework in line with the UAE Government’s vision “We the UAE 2031”, which aims to position the country among the safest in the world.

Near-universal sense of safety across daily life

The indicators showed exceptionally high levels of public confidence in safety across different environments:

• 99.8 per cent sense of safety during daytime hours

• 99.7 per cent sense of safety at home during the night

• 98.7 per cent sense of safety when walking alone outside at night

Public satisfaction levels also remained extremely high, including 99 per cent satisfaction with crime prevention efforts, confidence in police capability to control crime, and responsiveness in supporting victims. Satisfaction with proactive efforts to address social issues reached 97 per cent.

Traffic safety and emergency response gains

The council also reviewed traffic safety performance, which showed a 16 per cent reduction in traffic fatalities per 100,000 population in 2025.

Emergency response performance reached 100 per cent, with all urgent cases handled within the set response times. Officials said this reflects the high readiness of field teams and the efficiency of emergency systems in responding rapidly to incidents.

Strong focus on family and community wellbeing

Sharjah Police also recorded strong results in family protection and social support services, with 98 per cent satisfaction in handling family-related issues and 97 per cent satisfaction in supporting victims’ families.

Officials said these figures reflect a human-centred policing approach aimed at strengthening family stability and social cohesion, key pillars of community safety and quality of life.

High community trust in social responsibility initiatives

Community trust in Sharjah Police initiatives remained high across multiple areas:

• 98.5 per cent satisfaction with community responsibility programmes

• 99 per cent satisfaction with support for senior citizens and People of Determination

• 98 per cent satisfaction with environmental, health and safety initiatives

• 98 per cent participation and engagement in volunteer, humanitarian and cultural programmes

• 94 per cent satisfaction with media communication of initiatives and achievements

Commitment to sustained improvement

Major General Bin Amer reaffirmed Sharjah Police’s commitment to continuous development, building on positive indicators to launch more proactive, efficient and innovative services.

He said these efforts align with national and emirate-level strategic priorities and further strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional benchmark for safety, stability and quality of life.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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