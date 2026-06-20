Sharjah hits 99.7 per cent safety as trust in police surges in 2025

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the results reflect the success of the emirate’s comprehensive development vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Sharjah: Sharjah has reinforced its position as one of the safest cities in the region, recording a 99.7 per cent sense of safety in 2025, according to the latest Quality of Life Indicators issued by the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development.

He added that Sharjah Police remains committed to further enhancing its security framework in line with the UAE Government’s vision “We the UAE 2031”, which aims to position the country among the safest in the world.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.