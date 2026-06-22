GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Ruler orders revival of historic Khorfakkan Souk as artisan hub to boost heritage tourism

Souk Sharq to be restored, revitalised and transformed into ‘Craftsmen’s Houses’

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
X/@HHShkDrSultan

 Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to expand, renovate and revive the old market (Souk Sharq) in the eastern city of Khorfakkan as part of efforts to preserve traditional crafts and enhance cultural tourism.

Under the plan, the market will be redeveloped under the name “Craftsmen’s Houses”, creating a dedicated hub for artisans specialising in traditional handicrafts and heritage skills.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The restoration project will provide workshops and live demonstrations where visitors can learn about and engage with traditional crafts, offering an interactive cultural experience for residents and tourists alike.

Officials said the redevelopment is intended to preserve Emirati heritage while supporting artisans and passing traditional skills onto younger generations, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the history of Khorfakkan.

Located near Khorfakkan Beach, the revitalised heritage hub is expected to enrich the city's waterfront setting and bolster its position as a cultural and tourism destination on the UAE's east coast.

The initiative forms part of Sharjah’s broader strategy to safeguard cultural heritage and integrate it into community life and sustainable tourism development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah approves Dh300m University Hospital expansion

1m read
Sharjah Ruler approves employment of 717 in government

Sharjah Ruler approves employment of 717 in government

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Ruler pardons 227 prisoners

1m read
Sharjah introduces tougher healthcare compliance rules

Sharjah introduces tougher healthcare compliance rules

2m read