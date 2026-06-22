Souk Sharq to be restored, revitalised and transformed into ‘Craftsmen’s Houses’
Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to expand, renovate and revive the old market (Souk Sharq) in the eastern city of Khorfakkan as part of efforts to preserve traditional crafts and enhance cultural tourism.
Under the plan, the market will be redeveloped under the name “Craftsmen’s Houses”, creating a dedicated hub for artisans specialising in traditional handicrafts and heritage skills.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
The restoration project will provide workshops and live demonstrations where visitors can learn about and engage with traditional crafts, offering an interactive cultural experience for residents and tourists alike.
Officials said the redevelopment is intended to preserve Emirati heritage while supporting artisans and passing traditional skills onto younger generations, allowing visitors to delve deeper into the history of Khorfakkan.
Located near Khorfakkan Beach, the revitalised heritage hub is expected to enrich the city's waterfront setting and bolster its position as a cultural and tourism destination on the UAE's east coast.
The initiative forms part of Sharjah’s broader strategy to safeguard cultural heritage and integrate it into community life and sustainable tourism development.