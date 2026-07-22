Roadworks support a major drainage project, with diversions in place to ease traffic flow
Sharjah: Sharjah's Public Works Department has announced a 74-day partial closure of Sheikh Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi Road as work begins on the emirate's Central Stormwater and Groundwater Drainage Line project. The closure, which took effect at 9pm on Monday, July 20, will remain in place until Thursday, October 1, 2026.
The affected section extends from the Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi intersection towards the Al Wahda Street junction in the Al Ghubaiba area, in line with the approved traffic management plan.
The department said an alternative route has been provided to maintain traffic flow and minimise disruption for motorists during the construction period.
The project forms part of Sharjah's wider efforts to upgrade infrastructure and improve the efficiency of stormwater and groundwater drainage networks.
The works are intended to enhance road preparedness, improve traffic safety and support the long-term sustainability of the emirate's public infrastructure.