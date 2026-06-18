Omran Bin Taryam, Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts to see traffic diversions
Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) will implement temporary traffic diversions at the Imran Bin Taryam and Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts from Sunday as work begins on a project to convert the two roundabouts into signal-controlled intersections.
The authority said the changes form part of a wider plan to improve traffic flow and increase road capacity in one of the emirate's busiest urban corridors.
According to maps released by the authority, alternative routes and temporary traffic arrangements will be put in place around the two roundabouts, which connect several residential and commercial districts, including Al Yash, Al Falah, Al Rifa'ah, Al Muraqqabat, Al Fouz and Al Sweihat.
The project aims to ease congestion, reduce travel times and enhance road safety by replacing the existing roundabouts with intersections designed to accommodate higher traffic volumes.
Motorists have been urged to follow directional signs, adhere to speed limits and use designated diversion routes during the construction period.
The authority said the temporary traffic arrangements would remain in effect throughout the development works and advised road users to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.