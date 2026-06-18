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Sharjah to divert traffic at two major roundabouts ahead of junction upgrade

Omran Bin Taryam, Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts to see traffic diversions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temporary traffic diversions at Omran Bin Taryam and Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts will begin on Sunday.
Temporary traffic diversions at Omran Bin Taryam and Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts will begin on Sunday.
SRTA

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) will implement temporary traffic diversions at the Imran Bin Taryam and Ahmed Bin Hadid roundabouts from Sunday as work begins on a project to convert the two roundabouts into signal-controlled intersections.

The authority said the changes form part of a wider plan to improve traffic flow and increase road capacity in one of the emirate's busiest urban corridors.

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According to maps released by the authority, alternative routes and temporary traffic arrangements will be put in place around the two roundabouts, which connect several residential and commercial districts, including Al Yash, Al Falah, Al Rifa'ah, Al Muraqqabat, Al Fouz and Al Sweihat.

The project aims to ease congestion, reduce travel times and enhance road safety by replacing the existing roundabouts with intersections designed to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

Motorists have been urged to follow directional signs, adhere to speed limits and use designated diversion routes during the construction period.

The authority said the temporary traffic arrangements would remain in effect throughout the development works and advised road users to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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