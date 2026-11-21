NDEA urges families to monitor children's exposure to drug-related content in the game
The National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) has urged parents and guardians to monitor their children's video gaming habits, warning that scenes depicting drug abuse and illegal activities in the upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) could negatively influence young people.
In a public awareness advisory, the authority cautioned that the game's drug-related content could affect children's awareness and behaviour, potentially exposing them to material that normalises substance abuse and other high-risk activities.
The NDEA called on parents to take a more active role in supervising their children's use of electronic games, stressing the importance of checking age classifications before allowing them to access video games.
It also urged guardians to maintain open conversations with their children about the dangers of inappropriate media content and explain how exposure to material portraying illegal activities and drug abuse could influence their attitudes and behaviour.
The authority emphasised that protecting young people from the dangers of drugs is a shared responsibility that begins at home, with parental awareness, guidance and supervision playing a crucial role.
Concluding its advisory, the NDEA reiterated its family awareness campaign message: "Your children... befriend them, observe them, keep them occupied."