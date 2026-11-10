Abu Dhabi Police unveils ambitious 2026–2030 strategic plan to strengthen security and safety

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan embodies an ambitious vision for the future of policing and security in Abu Dhabi. It translates the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership into efforts to build an advanced and sustainable security system capable of anticipating the future, adapting to evolving changes and challenges, and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

“Security and safety are fundamental pillars of the comprehensive development journey taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. They also represent a national responsibility that we continue to fulfil with utmost dedication and commitment, guided by an ambitious forward-looking vision and an integrated policing system founded on proactivity, innovation and advanced technology, with people and their quality of life at the forefront of its priorities,” he said.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.