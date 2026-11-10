Abu Dhabi Police unveils ambitious 2026–2030 strategic plan to strengthen security and safety

Roadmap focuses on proactive security, AI-driven solutions, and institutional resilience
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has launched its Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, setting out a roadmap for the future of policing and security in the emirate.
The plan focuses on strengthening proactive security, developing an intelligent road safety system, enhancing readiness and preparedness, and reinforcing institutional efficiency and resilience. It aims to keep pace with government priorities, ensure the sustainability of security and safety, improve quality of life, and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global model for security and stability.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan embodies an ambitious vision for the future of policing and security in Abu Dhabi. It translates the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership into efforts to build an advanced and sustainable security system capable of anticipating the future, adapting to evolving changes and challenges, and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.
“Security and safety are fundamental pillars of the comprehensive development journey taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. They also represent a national responsibility that we continue to fulfil with utmost dedication and commitment, guided by an ambitious forward-looking vision and an integrated policing system founded on proactivity, innovation and advanced technology, with people and their quality of life at the forefront of its priorities,” he said.
The 2026–2030 Strategic Plan is guided by the vision of “Abu Dhabi as a Global Leader in Sustainable Security and Safety”. Its overarching goal is “Abu Dhabi: Security and Safety”, while its mission is to “ensure the security of Abu Dhabi through an integrated, proactive policing system that harnesses artificial intelligence and innovation to address future challenges and strengthen community confidence in a safe and sustainable environment”.
The plan is aligned with federal and local government priorities and seeks to enhance institutional performance and ensure sustainable security outcomes.
It is built around four key strategic priorities, supported by complementary objectives, initiatives and performance indicators designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the security and policing system and achieve the targeted goals by 2030.
The first priority, proactive security, focuses on strengthening proactive security capabilities and enhancing preparedness to combat cybercrime. It also seeks to improve quality of life and community security through advanced prevention systems, early detection of risks and threats, and the deployment of modern technologies and smart solutions to support security and stability.
The second priority, The 2026–2030 Strategic Plan aims to develop the traffic safety system, strengthen smart traffic enforcement and prepare for a safer future on the roads. This will be achieved through the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to analyse traffic data, improve compliance with traffic laws and regulations, and reduce road accidents and fatalities.
The third priority, readiness and preparedness, focuses on strengthening security protection and safeguarding systems, while enhancing operational readiness and the efficiency of security response. This will ensure swift and effective handling of various reports, incidents and emergencies, alongside improved coordination and integration among relevant entities to achieve the highest levels of preparedness and response.
The fourth priority, Institutional efficiency and resilience, seeks to strengthen institutional resilience and future foresight, achieve sustainable financial and human resource efficiency, develop and empower human capital, and establish an advanced policing system driven by artificial intelligence and data. These efforts will support decision-making, improve the efficiency of policing operations and services, and ensure the sustainability of institutional excellence.
The plan sets ambitious strategic targets for 2030, most notably maintaining the security and safety rate at 98 per cent, achieving at least 97 per cent in community confidence and satisfaction, reducing crime rates by 1 per cent annually and road fatalities by 2 per cent annually. Other targets include achieving an emergency response time of no more than five minutes and raising Abu Dhabi Police’s level of readiness in artificial intelligence to 90 per cent.
Implementation of the plan will be underpinned by an integrated framework for governance, monitoring and performance measurement, alongside enhanced coordination and integration across sectors and departments. Strategic initiatives and projects will be linked to approved objectives and performance indicators to ensure effective implementation and sustainable outcomes.
The plan ultimately aims to deliver a lasting positive impact on community security, safety and quality of life, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in sustainable security and safety.