Dubai Police unveils 2040 vision for safer, smarter roads

AI-driven roadmap to cut crashes and future-proof Dubai’s traffic network
Dubai: Dubai Police has adopted a new 2040 vision for its General Department of Traffic, setting out plans to improve road safety and prepare for future challenges.
The vision is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supports Dubai Police’s wider goals of improving security, safety and community wellbeing while encouraging innovation.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the vision would serve as a roadmap for future projects and initiatives.
He said artificial intelligence and other digital technologies would play an important role in helping police identify potential risks and take action before they develop into serious road safety problems.
The plan will also track emerging trends and changes in traffic to help authorities identify priorities and develop projects that address future needs.
The vision was endorsed in the presence of senior Dubai Police officials, including Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic; Colonel Omar Khalifa Balobaida Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of the Future Foresight Centre; and Lieutenant Colonel Dr Khalid Mohammad Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Future Readiness Department.
Colonel Al Suwaidi said the Future Foresight Centre works with different police departments and stations to develop ideas that can help shape the future of policing.
He said the centre's work supports Dubai Police’s goal of keeping pace with the emirate’s development and using innovation to support long-term growth.
Al Suwaidi said preparing for the future involves more than simply predicting what might happen.
It requires authorities to assess current conditions, monitor new trends and identify potential risks and opportunities. The findings can then be used to develop plans and projects that prepare Dubai Police for different possible scenarios.
The 2040 vision will therefore focus on identifying changes that could affect traffic and road safety and developing measures to respond to them.
It also aims to give young people a greater role in shaping the future of policing and security.