Stray Kids' Lee Know donates 100 million won to help Nepal flood victims

The idol donated through World Vision Korea for food, shelter and clean water in Nepal
Dubai: As Nepal reels from devastating flash floods, Stray Kids' Lee Know has stepped forward with a substantial personal donation.
The idol donated 100 million won (approximately $72,610) to relief efforts, his agency JYP Entertainment confirmed on Sunday.
Lee Know made the donation on 28 August through the international relief organisation World Vision Korea, specifically requesting that the funds be used to provide life-saving aid and livelihood support for children and families affected by the floods.
The contribution will go towards food and nutritional assistance, temporary housing, clean water, and sanitation and hygiene support, aimed at helping displaced communities survive and eventually return to their everyday lives.
The floods themselves have been catastrophic. Flash floods tore through northern Nepal on 26 August, claiming hundreds of lives, destroying homes, roads and bridges, and leaving entire communities displaced and cut off, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The Nepal Red Cross Society is on the ground delivering clean water, shelter, first aid and emergency supplies.
Lee Know kept his statement simple and focused on the people affected.
"I hope that my donation can become even the slightest source of strength for those who are going through difficult times," he said. "I sincerely hope that the flood victims and everyone working hard to assist on-site relief efforts will be able to return to their peaceful everyday lives as quickly as possible."
Lee Know has made a series of charitable contributions in recent years, often timed to personal milestones. On his birthday earlier this year, he donated 200 million won to support patients and animal welfare, a cause close to him given his well-documented love of animals and his three cats. His giving tends to avoid fanfare, usually surfacing only when the recipient organisation or his agency confirms it.
Stray Kids and their label JYP Entertainment have a track record here. Following the Hong Kong fire in late 2025, JYP contributed 2 million HKD to Hong Kong World Vision, while Stray Kids as a group donated 1 million HKD ahead of their MAMA Awards performance. K-pop fandoms often follow their idols' lead, pooling smaller donations in their favourite artists' names to amplify the impact.