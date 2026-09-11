Dubai-based Nepali expat offers free counselling, relief aid to flood victims

He is helping families cope through relief aid, free counselling, community initiatives
Dubai: When devastating floods struck Nepal, Dubai-based Nepali expatriate Manoj Marahatta found himself thousands of kilometres away from home, watching the tragedy unfold through calls, news reports, and videos on social media.
But the disaster has not been distant for the 34-year-old. Marahatta was born in Gorkha district, Nepal, and some of the people affected have been from his own village. A bus carrying 35 people have been caught in the floods. Two people have managed to escape, while the remaining passengers were swept away. Their bodies have not yet been recovered,.
“These were people from my village, I used to see them daily. Sometimes even I have travelled with that bus,” Marahatta told Gulf News.
The loss has left families and the entire village struggling to come to terms with what happened.
“Some lost both their mother and father in the bus, some wives, some kids. This has devastated my family, my village, and Nepal as a whole.”
Marahatta, who founded the Dubai Nepalese Influential Group, has reached out to team members and volunteers to support relief efforts in Nepal.
The group has assisted with ground-level voluntary work and provided relief materials, including food and sanitation items. Its volunteers also worked alongside other organisations and closely with the government during the relief response.
“On hearing the situation back in Nepal, rather than sitting depressed we focused on action. We also have professional mental health and wellness coach, professional psychologist, and we send a message to the community for any personal one-on-one free counselling session available anytime,” shared Marahatta.
The initiative has been aimed to help people deal with grief, fear, and trauma while communities begin rebuilding their lives.
Marahatta has also used sport and entrepreneurship to bring people together around the relief effort. He serves as GCC president of the Federation of International Nepali Youth Entrepreneurs, a Nepali entrepreneurs-focused organisation present in more than 16 countries.
Its members have made voluntary contributions to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund and supported relief efforts with materials.
Moreover, he has launched the United Nepalese Cricket Association in the UAE to promote sports and health. The association has organised a cricket tournament to support flood victims.
Marahatta has highlighted that the support from the UAE has been a source of encouragement during the crisis. He has praised the Emirates for sending relief support to Nepal and for its broader humanitarian response.
“UAE is a country which stands in support not only through words but action. When it matters the most, the UAE has stood by Nepal,” exclaimed Marahatta.
He has lived in the UAE for more than 12 years. While his heart remains deeply connected to Nepal, he has emphasised that his years in the UAE have created a strong sense of responsibility towards the country he now calls home.
“I am based in the UAE and I can repay by being a true leader and giving back through my hardwork, honesty, and success contribution in the community.”
For someone whose own village has been left grieving, Marahatta’s message is when tragedy strikes, even those far from home can choose to help.