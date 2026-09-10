'Some of them are still not found': Former Nepali Army soldier in Dubai grieves for flood-hit families

Relatives and friends remain missing as the disaster leaves communities devastated
Dubai: When news of the devastating floods in Nepal reached Sujan Thapa in Dubai, his first reaction was shock. Soon, that shock turned into personal anguish.
The 33-year-old, who is originally from Nuwakot, Nepal, was in the UAE when he saw reports and images of the disaster on social media.
“I learned that some of my relatives and friends were missing. Sadly, some of them have still not been found,” Thapa told Gulf News.
A former Nepali Army soldier, Thapa has lived and worked in the UAE for the past nine years. He is now an operations manager for an HR consultancy firm in Dubai and serves as a national taekwondo referee.
Thapa has noted that the flash floods swept through the Bhotekoshi area within a very short time following a glacial lake outburst in China.
“In just a few minutes, lives were lost. Homes, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure were destroyed. It was a disaster none of us could have imagined,” recalled Thapa.
Although Thapa’s immediate family and home are located relatively far from the worst-affected areas and are safe, he has stressed that many people close to him have been affected.
“The Trishuli city, which has always been at the heart of Nuwakot and an important part of our community, has also been severely affected. Seeing the destruction has been extremely painful. Many of our relatives, friends, and community members have been directly affected, and we remain deeply concerned about them.”
After learning about the disaster, Thapa has immediately contacted the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Nepal in Dubai to understand the situation and discuss ways to support affected communities.
He has also reached out to members of the large Nepali community in the UAE, including businesspeople and social organisations.
Thapa has helped coordinate efforts to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, while the community continues its efforts to provide essential goods and other assistance to those affected.
“Although what we can do from abroad may be limited, we believe that every contribution matters, especially during such a difficult time,” exclaimed Thapa.
Thapa has highlighted that the UAE’s humanitarian response to the disaster has made a deep impression on him.
He has praised the country’s support for Nepal and its willingness to provide humanitarian assistance and support search-and-rescue efforts.
“I would like to sincerely thank the government and people of the UAE for their support and solidarity with Nepal. I have been living here for nine years, and I can proudly say that the UAE is my second home,” said Thapa.
He added, “The compassion and humanitarian spirit shown by the UAE during Nepal’s time of need have made me even more grateful to be part of this country.”
For Thapa and many other Nepali expats living in the UAE, the disaster has brought a painful reminder of how closely their lives remain connected to the communities they left behind.