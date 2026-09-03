UAE sends rescue mission to Nepal after deadly floods, landslides

UAE President directs $10 million aid and rescue mission for flood-hit Nepal
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has dispatched an emergency relief mission to Nepal to support people affected by deadly floods and landslides that have killed, injured or left dozens missing and caused widespread damage.
The mission was sent on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of the UAE’s continuing humanitarian response to the disaster.
The UAE has also allocated $10 million to support those affected and has already dispatched two aid aircraft carrying a combined 128 tonnes of humanitarian supplies.
The first aircraft carried 83 tonnes of food and various shelter supplies, while the second delivered 45 tonnes of relief materials, including essential food, other supplies and electricity generators.
The latest mission includes personnel from the Joint Operations Command, a search-and-rescue team from Dubai Police and the UAE Aid Agency.
The team includes specialists in humanitarian relief, medical evacuation and first aid and will help provide urgent medical assistance to the injured and support search-and-rescue operations in coordination with Nepalese authorities.
The $10 million allocation is intended to support early recovery efforts, promote stability and provide essential supplies to people of different age groups affected by the disaster.
The UAE Aid Agency, working with the UAE Embassy in Kathmandu, is coordinating with local authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure relief reaches affected men, women and children in disaster-hit areas.
Nepal is among 16 countries across four continents to have received UAE humanitarian support during 2026.
The UAE said its latest response reflects its commitment to providing rapid humanitarian assistance to communities affected by crises and natural disasters and to strengthening international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.