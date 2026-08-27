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UAE steps up humanitarian aid for flood-hit Nepal with $10m package

The aid comes under President Sheikh Mohamed’s directives to support affected communities

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People watch from a rooftop as houses lay deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
People watch from a rooftop as houses lay deluged in sludge after flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhbai: The UAE has allocated $10 million through the UAE Aid Agency as part of its urgent humanitarian response to assist those affected by devastating floods and landslides Nepal, which have resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries and missing persons, as well as extensive damage.

The assistance comes under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Amiri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, emphasised the UAE’s leading role in urgent global humanitarian responses, driven by its commitment to human solidarity and international cooperation.

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He underscored the importance of strengthening collective humanitarian efforts to provide relief and support to people in need and communities affected by natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

He noted that teams from the UAE Aid Agency are working with relevant local authorities and international organisations to ensure that relief assistance reaches all affected groups, including women, men and children.

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