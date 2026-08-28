US officials said about 90 US citizens remained unaccounted for as of late Thursday (Aug. 27) after catastrophic flash floods engulfed a border area of China and Nepal. A spiritual organisation said that 22 Americans associated with it were unaccounted for.

In a statement, the US State Department said it is not aware of any U.S. deaths, but three Americans have been rescued.

Many of the missing were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus, Buddhists and others.

Social media posts were surfacing from loved ones pleading for people to provide updates or circulate information about Americans they had lost contact with — a Virginia woman traveling with a tour group, a Texas couple on a birthday trip, and a mother accompanying her 14-year-old daughter.

Among those on a guided tour was Venus Rajnikant Patel, a 45-year-old Indian-born US citizen who recently moved from St. Louis to Cincinnati to help his family.

Patel’s brother, Dennis, said Venus called him and their parents a few hours before the floods, showing them his hotel room on the Nepalese side of the border and talking about how excited he was to cross into Tibet. He had been planning the pilgrimage for two years, his brother said.

Patel’s friend Jolene Gosha said she and her friends knew Patel was in Nepal and were devastated when they realised his hotel was right along the border where the floods swept through.