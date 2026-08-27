Who are the missing people in Nepal-Tibet flash floods?

More than 1,300 people missing and at least 165 confirmed dead after flash floods
Kathmandu: More than 1,300 people were reported missing and at least 165 were confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides at the Nepal-Tibet border.
Nepal’s disaster agency said 823 people were unaccounted for on Thursday, a figure that included at least 579 Nepali and foreign tourists.
The disaster agency’s figure did not list the nationalities of the uncontacted foreigners.
Across the border, China said 558 people - almost half of which are foreigners - were missing.
Hikers and climbers from around the world flock to the Himalayan nation to test themselves on some of the world’s highest peaks, Mount Everest among them.
These figures are likely to change.
It is not uncommon for the number of missing people to increase, but also decrease in the wake of a major disaster.
Double-counting of dual nationals, matching bodies with people listed as missing and the chaos of a calamity can all contribute to fluctuations in the figures.
Here is the latest on the missing:
In China, authorities said Thursday that 298 Chinese people were missing in the wake of the disaster.
According to the Nepal Tourism Board list that has not been updated since Wednesday, 142 nationals from neighbouring India were missing.
They were in the country with three travel agencies: Samrat Tours & Travels, Leaf Holiday and Himalayan Glacier.
Nepal’s latest figure of unaccounted for tourists lumped together foreigners and Nepalis, and did not breakdown the foreigners’ nationalities.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Nepal’s Tourist Police had informed them that they believed 53 Ukrainian nationals were missing.
They included a group of 46 Ukrainian tourists with whom the authorities in Nepal had lost contact, the ministry added.
Thirty-four Australians are missing following the floods, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today,” he said.
The missing include 15 who were part of a group of pilgrims that include two teenagers, their tour company told AFP on Thursday.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday that more than 50 Malaysians in Nepal are unreachable following the floods.
Twelve UK citizens with the Alpine Eco Trek agency were unaccounted for, the tourism board said on Wednesday.
And Himalayan Glacier said two Britons were among a group missing in the Rasuwagadhi area.
South Korea’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that nine hydropower workers were out of contact in the Rasuwa district following the floods.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she was “concerned” by media reports that five Japanese nationals were missing.
“I am fervently praying that each and every irreplaceable life will be protected,” she said in a post on X.
Four South Africans travelling with the same Alpine Eco Trek agency as the British citizens were missing, according to the tourism board’s list from Wednesday.
Three US citizens, also with Fishtail Tours & Travels, were unaccounted for, the board said on Wednesday. Himalayan Glacier managing director Sanket Pandey also said eight Americans were among the group missing.
Portugal’s foreign ministry said a woman and a man had gone missing in the floods.
“We continue to monitor the situation minute by minute,” a ministry spokesperson told AFP.
A Dutch citizen travelling with the same company as the missing Australian was also unaccounted for, the board added on Wednesday.
The Italian foreign ministry said two of its nationals and their guide were stranded upstream from a landslide but were receiving help.
The ministry is aware of 90 Italian citizens currently in Nepal and Tibet, but does not know if any might have been affected.
The foreign affairs ministry said five New Zealanders were unaccounted for.
Also among the missing are 10 Canadians and two Singaporeans, Himalayan Glacier managing director Sanket Pandey said.
The missing figure released Thursday by China included 260 foreigners, but no breakdown on nationalities was provided.
Several of the tour groups operating in Nepal also announced missing foreigners whose nationalities had not been confirmed.
They included 77 with Trekkers Society, 26 with Kailash Journey and eight with Richa Tours & Travels.