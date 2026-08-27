Nepal floods: Aerial views reveal devastation after deadly disaster

Aerial footage has captured the scale of devastation along Nepal’s Trishuli River after a massive flood and landslide disaster near the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 160 people and left hundreds missing.

The images show damaged buildings, roads and other infrastructure along the river in Nuwakot district, highlighting the destructive force of torrents of water and debris that swept through communities on both sides of the border.

The US Geological Survey said the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse and debris flow, rather than an earthquake as initially reported. It said a magnitude 5.2 seismic event was recorded near the Nepal-China border at 8.37 am local time on August 26.