The consulate has not sought material donations from individuals or companies, choosing instead to direct that goodwill towards a financial appeal. "We have not asked for material support from individuals and companies. However, we have made an appeal for financial support, which could be channelled either directly to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund account in Nepal or through the Consulate General's account," Odari said. "A number of Nepalis in the UAE have made notable contributions already, so have the residents of other nationalities and businesses. We are grateful to all of them."