The Consulate General has shared bank details for contributions
Dubai: More than 350,000 people across northern Nepal were affected when a flash flood tore through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river valleys on 26 August, and the Consulate General of Nepal in Dubai is now appealing to residents of the UAE to contribute to the relief effort.
At around 8.40am on 26 August, an ice and rock avalanche blocked a tributary on the Nepal-Tibet border. When the blockage gave way, a wall of water surged down the Bhote Koshi gorge and into the Trishuli River, sweeping through settlements across a 72-kilometre stretch in Nepal's Rasuwa district and beyond.
The Rasuwagadhi border crossing with China, bridges, hydropower stations and long sections of the only road linking Kathmandu to Tibet were destroyed. Emergency SMS alerts reached nearly 680,000 residents along the riverbanks within 20 minutes of the flood being detected, but the water arrived too fast for many communities to evacuate.
The death toll has climbed steadily in the weeks since, with hundreds killed and well over a thousand initially reported missing, including a large number of foreign pilgrims travelling the route to Mount Kailash at the time. Search and rescue operations have recovered more than 12,000 people so far.
The UAE moved quickly. Within hours of the scale of the disaster becoming clear, the government announced $10 million, roughly Dh36.7 million, in aid for flood and landslide victims.
That was followed by a dedicated rescue mission, dispatched on the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with 83 tonnes of urgent relief supplies. The UAE Aid Agency has been coordinating with the UAE Embassy in Kathmandu and local authorities to ensure the aid reaches affected communities. Nepal is among 16 countries that have received UAE humanitarian support so far this year.
Hari Prasad Odari, Consul General of Nepal in Dubai, described the response as immediate. "The UAE Government led by example when it came to supporting a friendly country at a difficult time," he said. "Within hours of the news of the devastation in Nepal, the UAE announced a significant support of AED 10 million. The announcement was followed by the actual deployment of relief items. We are thankful to the UAE government for extending the helping hand. A friend in need is a friend indeed."
Odari also credited UAE residents directly, describing an outpouring of concern that began almost as soon as news of the floods broke.
"UAE residents were also forthcoming. From early on, we started receiving messages of support and solidarity. Their kind words meant a lot for us. They were forthcoming in offering help and inquired about how they could contribute," he said.
The consulate has not sought material donations from individuals or companies, choosing instead to direct that goodwill towards a financial appeal. "We have not asked for material support from individuals and companies. However, we have made an appeal for financial support, which could be channelled either directly to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund account in Nepal or through the Consulate General's account," Odari said. "A number of Nepalis in the UAE have made notable contributions already, so have the residents of other nationalities and businesses. We are grateful to all of them."
The Consulate General of Nepal in Dubai has confirmed the following account is open for contributions from well-wishers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, by cheque or bank transfer.
Account name: Consulate General of Nepal in Dubai Bank: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Branch: Al Karama Branch code: 252 Account number: 14261714920003 SWIFT code: ADCBAEAA IBAN: AE580030014261714920003
The consulate is located at Abu Hail Street, Villa No. 109, Dubai, and can be reached on WhatsApp at +971 50 394 9304, by phone on 04 269 9171, or by email at cgndubai@mofa.gov.np or nepalconsulate.dubai@gmail.com.