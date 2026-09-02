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'Nepal, you are not alone': Sonu Sood visits flood victims, vows continued relief with food and blankets

Bollywood star meets survivors on ground, assures Nepal of sustained relief

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Sood explained that his trip was centered on connecting directly with flood survivors and delivering supplies gathered from India, including blankets and essential food items.
Sood explained that his trip was centered on connecting directly with flood survivors and delivering supplies gathered from India, including blankets and essential food items.
Instagram/ Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has stepped in to lend a hand to Nepal in the wake of the catastrophic floods that have swept through the country, leaving a trail of grief and destruction. With countless families mourning losses and many still awaiting news of missing loved ones, the actor made his way to the flood-hit region to extend support and be present with those affected.

A visit rooted in solidarity

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sood posted images from his time in Nepal, expressing that although people had lost their homes, families, and a piece of their childhood, there was hope for rebuilding ahead together. His message closed with an assurance that Nepal was not alone in this crisis. "They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone."

On-ground relief work

Speaking with ANI during his visit, Sood explained that his trip was centered on connecting directly with flood survivors and delivering supplies gathered from India, including blankets and essential food items. He noted that logistics between the two countries pose real challenges, given the manpower needed to transport goods across the border, but stressed that his team is coordinating with locals to understand ongoing needs. He also committed to sustaining the relief effort well beyond the immediate aftermath, extending support over the following months.

Other Bollywood voices join in

Sood isn't alone in rallying support for Nepal. Actor Manisha Koirala has called on the global community to unite in aid efforts following the flash floods that struck on August 26. Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, described Nepal as her own homeland and appealed to the Bollywood fraternity to step up and contribute to relief work.

The scale of the disaster

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has reported a grim toll: nearly 939 confirmed deaths and close to 3,925 people still unaccounted for, among them 592 foreign nationals. Search and rescue missions remain underway in hard-hit districts such as Rasuwa and Nuwakot. In parallel, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has released guidance to help families identify and repatriate the remains of Indian citizens who lost their lives in the disaster.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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