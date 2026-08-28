Nepal flood victims found nearly 200km downstream in India

The bodies were found in rivers in the Uttar Pradesh districts of Maharajganj and Kushinagar, highlighting the extraordinary distance travelled by the floodwaters as they surged from the mountains of Nepal towards the Indian plains.

Seven bodies believed to have been swept out of Nepal by devastating flash floods have been recovered in neighbouring India, with the disaster carrying victims and debris nearly 200km downstream from the Himalayan region where the destruction began.

At least 472 people have been reported killed in the disaster, including 469 whose bodies were recovered in Nepal and three in China, according to AFP. At least 1,400 others remain missing.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.