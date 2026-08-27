Rescuers search for missing people after glacial collapse triggers catastrophic flooding
Catastrophic flash floods have left parts of Nepal devastated after a massive surge of water, mud and debris swept through communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers. At least 165 people have been killed, and 826 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster authorities.
The disaster destroyed homes, roads and bridges, leaving thick layers of mud and debris across affected areas. Dramatic aerial images show the scale of destruction, with buildings damaged or buried and entire stretches of infrastructure washed away.
A video taken from security cameras at the Nepal-Tibet border just recorded a flash flood burying an entire border crossing in real time.
Rescue teams, soldiers and helicopters are continuing operations to search for survivors and evacuate people from badly affected areas. The floods followed a glacier-related collapse in the Himalayas, sending a powerful surge downstream and causing widespread destruction along the river corridor.