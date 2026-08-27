Rescuers search for missing people after glacial collapse triggers catastrophic flooding
Hundreds of foreign nationals are missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods on Wednesday killed at least 160 people.
Official figures suggested at least 341 foreigners were among the missing.
Hikers and climbers from around the world flock to the Himalayan nation to test themselves on some of the world's highest peaks, Mount Everest among them.
Here is the latest on the missing:
According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 142 nationals from neighbouring India were missing.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said Nepal's Tourist Police had informed them that they believed 53 Ukrainian nationals were missing.
Thirty-four Australians are missing following the floods, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.
"Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today," he said.
Seventeen Malaysians were missing in the floods.
Twelve UK citizens with theagency were unaccounted for, the tourism board said.
South Korea's foreign ministry said nine hydropower workers were out of contact in the Rasuwa district following the floods.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she was "concerned" by media reports that five Japanese nationals were missing.
"I am fervently praying that each and every irreplaceable life will be protected," she said in a post on X.
Four South Africans travelling were missing.
Three US citizens were unaccounted for, the board said.
Portugal's foreign ministry said a woman and a man had gone missing in the floods.
A Dutch citizen travelling with the same company as the missing Australian was also unaccounted for, the board added.
The Italian foreign ministry said two of its nationals and their guide were stranded upstream from a landslide but were receiving help.
The ministry is aware of 90 Italian citizens currently in Nepal and Tibet, but does not know if any might have been affected.
Several of the tour groups also announced missing foreigners whose nationalities had not been confirmed.
A glacial collapse caused seismic activity and "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet, the US Geological Survey said Thursday.
The agency said seismic activity initially reported as an earthquake "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream".
At least 160 people were killed by torrents of water and debris that crashed downstream on either side of the Nepal-Tibet border, with hundreds reported missing in both areas.
More than a thousand rescuers, equipped with dogs and drones, were searching for survivors after a wall of mud and debris swept over buildings on the Chinese side of the border on Wednesday morning.
A clip of surveillance video from the Chinese side of the frontier showed dozens of people running for their lives as the surge crashed down.
Rescue operations face multiple challenges, including "the instability of a reservoir lake upstream" and "the narrow mountain road", Li Qipu, a member of China's paramilitary People's Armed Police, told state broadcaster CCTV.
Large vehicles and heavy equipment cannot currently reach the main disaster zone, although surrounding roads remain open, allowing supplies to get in from behind, according to the broadcaster.
Authorities have dispatched nearly 800 people and more than 150 vehicles to the border area, according to state news agency Xinhua.
The fire service has deployed 431 personnel, working with search dogs, life-detection scanners, and small boats, it said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed solidarity with Nepal following the devastating floods that claimed 162 lives and left hundreds, including security personnel and tourists, missing, saying the United States is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the Himalayan nation.
In a post on X, Rubio said, "We express our solidarity and are united in prayer for the Nepali people following the devastating floods. US State Department stands ready to support the Government of Nepal with needed humanitarian assistance."
The United States has pledged $500,000 in emergency assistance, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies released $1.4 million.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "saddened" by the flooding in "Nepal and China" in which 157 people died, and hundreds from around the world are missing, and has offered the world organisation's help for the relief efforts.
His spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday (local time), "He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured".
Guterres "expresses his solidarity with all those affected", he added.
Guterres "commends the emergency responders working to save lives and reiterates the United Nations' readiness to provide further support", he said.
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