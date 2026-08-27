Hundreds of foreign nationals are missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods on Wednesday killed at least 160 people.

Official figures suggested at least 341 foreigners were among the missing.

Hikers and climbers from around the world flock to the Himalayan nation to test themselves on some of the world's highest peaks, Mount Everest among them.

Here is the latest on the missing:

India

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 142 nationals from neighbouring India were missing.