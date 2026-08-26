95 killed in floods: Video captures Nepal-Tibet flood horror in seconds

Dramatic CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet captured the speed and force of the disaster as a huge torrent of muddy water, rocks and debris surged through the border area before the floodwaters swept downstream into Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

The floodwaters surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9am local time, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts near the Tibet border as well as Nuwakot, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

For families in India and elsewhere, the immediate concern is whether those listed as missing are stranded and out of contact — or were caught in the floodwaters that swept through the border region within minutes.

This time, the scale of the disaster is still emerging, with rescuers searching devastated areas and authorities trying to establish the fate of hundreds of travellers.

“We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements,” Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told AFP.

Authorities have stressed that the missing-person figures are preliminary as officials, travel agencies and security forces try to establish the whereabouts of people caught in areas where communications and road links have been disrupted.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.