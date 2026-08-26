Nepal floods: 37 NRIs among nearly 400 Kailash pilgrims reported missing

Where is it? Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar are located in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, north of the Nepal border.

Why is Mount Kailash sacred? Hindus revere Mount Kailash as the abode of diety Shiva. It is also sacred to Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon tradition.

What do pilgrims do? Pilgrims traditionally undertake a parikrama, or circumambulation, around Mount Kailash and visit the nearby high-altitude Lake Mansarovar.

Why is the journey challenging? Mount Kailash rises to more than 6,600 metres, while the pilgrimage takes travellers through extremely high-altitude Himalayan terrain where weather and road conditions can change rapidly.

Why were pilgrims in Nepal? Nepal provides one of the routes used by pilgrims travelling towards Tibet and the Kailash Mansarovar region. Rasuwagadhi, in Rasuwa district, is a major Nepal-China border crossing.